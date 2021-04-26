EDWARDSVILLE - It's time for the Spring St. Andrew's Book Fair. The spring St. Andrew’s Book Fair will be held on Friday and Saturday, May 7-8, at 406 Hillsboro Avenue in Edwardsville. Organizers are taking special precautions with the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Due to precautions for the prevention of COVID-19, the sale will be by appointment only, with the number of patrons at any given time limited to 20. Both volunteers and shoppers will be required to wear masks.

A link to sign up for reservations can be found on the St. Andrew’s website at https://www.standrews-edwardsville.com/. Those without computer access can call 618-656-1294 to make reservations.

The St. Andrew’s Book Fair features more than 20,000 used books, well organized and priced to sell. Categories include fiction (hardcover and paperback), children’s books, history, literature, pets, sports, regional history, cookbooks, gardening, art, biography, music, humor, large print, religion, reference, science fiction and much more. The books are sorted by category with some categories also alphabetized by author. DVDs, CDs, vinyl, puzzles and games are also available.

St. Andrew's Spring Book Fair Coordinator Cindy Reinhart said inventory selection is high at this time, so donors to the sale are asked to wait until after May 8 to donate books if possible.

"Patrons may sign up for the sale in half-hour increments, with a maximum of six (three hours) per day," she said. "If for some reason patrons are unable to attend, they are asked to please cancel reservations so others can use those time-slots."

Questions should be addressed to fair organizers, Mike and Cindy Reinhardt, who can be reached at 618-656-1294.

