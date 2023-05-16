WOOD RIVER - At the Wood River City Council meeting on May 15, several of Mayor Tom Stalcup’s suggested appointments to various boards and committees around the city were mostly approved, pending further discussion on the appointments to the Planning & Zoning Board. These appointments were all originally supposed to be voted on last week, but newly-elected Councilmen Bill Dettmers and David Ayers requested more time to review the list.

At the May 15 meeting, Dettmers asked the council to “withhold any appointments to the Planning Commission at this time, as there are additional discussions to be had.” Mayor Tom Stalcup further clarified that the city has a rule against individuals and their spouses serving on the same committee, and the current list of potential Planning Commission appointees includes two spouses. The council agreed to approve the item as amended, and the Planning Commission will be voted on at a later date.

The rest of the mayor’s appointments were approved, as was the new appointment of Probationary Police Officer Nicole Morris.

Five properties around the city were deemed “unsafe and a public nuisance” at the meeting, and several accompanying resolutions were passed allowing the city attorney to “proceed with legal action.” The full list of those properties is as follows: 901 E. Lorena Ave.

434 Korreck Ave.

409 Madison Ave.

575 Hamilton Ave.

68 Thompson St.

Article continues after sponsor message

City Council members also approved the execution of an Intergovernmental Agreement with the Village of East Alton. City Manager Steve Palen explained that in some instances, Wood River and East Alton share water/sewer services, but if a Wood River resident got their water through East Alton and didn’t pay their water bill, there was no way for the City of Wood River to hold them accountable - this agreement allows each municipality to shut off the water of residents who don’t pay.

Also approved was an ordinance lowering the limit on the number of Class B liquor licenses in District 2 from five to three.

The council also approved a request to close Cotter Street at the entrance of Wood River Donut to the alley west of No Man’s Land for a special 80th Birthday Celebration at No Man’s Land on Sunday, June 11 from noon to 7 p.m.

Finally, council members approved a request from the Wood River Public Library to close their parking lot for two to three weeks in the month of June 2023 for the installation of solar panels.

A full recording of the May 15 meeting is available at the top of this story, or on RiverBender.com/video or the RiverBender.com Facebook page.

More like this: