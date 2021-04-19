ALTON - Pediatric Healthcare Unlimited at 4 Memorial Drive, Suite 110, is hosting a drive-up COVID vaccine clinic at Alton Memorial Building B on Saturday, April 24.

The clinic will run from 8 a.m. to noon and appointment is required. The vaccine that will be given is from Pfizer.

Article continues after sponsor message

To schedule an appointment:

Go to Patients.vaxcare.com/registration and use enrollment code IL59212 or call (618) 474-1711.

Anyone 16 years or older is eligible who would be receiving their first dose. the second dose would be given three weeks later.

“We just want to help get the vaccine out to the public,” Pediatric Healthcare Unlimited office manager Whitney Shoemaker said. “We were viewing percentages on of those who have received the vaccine on the Illinois Department of Public Health website and want to get the vaccine to as many as possible.”

More like this: