SPRINGFIELD – The Serve Illinois Commission on Volunteerism and Community Service (Serve Illinois) is accepting applications for the Governor’s Hometown Awards (GHTA) program. GHTA gives formal recognition to those who contributed to projects that improved their community’s quality of life. Nominated projects must be sponsored by units of local government, include strong volunteer support, and made a positive impact in the community.

“Since its inception in 1983, the Governor’s Hometown Awards have celebrated the local heroes in our communities who have made a difference through selfless service—from Decatur’s youth-led ‘Young Leaders in Action’ to Macon County’s volunteer-run community food drive,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Here in Illinois, we are home to the kindest, most generous people. And with applications for this year’s Governor’s Hometown Awards opened once again, I couldn’t be more excited to honor the Illinoisans whose contributions have bettered our neighborhoods, our cities, and our entire state.”

Now in its fifteenth year with Serve Illinois, the Governor’s Hometown Awards continue to enhance the Commission’s mission to improve Illinois communities by enhancing volunteerism and instilling an ethic of service throughout the state. Volunteers are continuing to step up to serve unmet needs in their communities and recognition of these community service projects is essential.

Article continues after sponsor message

Interested townships, villages, cities, and counties can apply now through June 16, 2023, for projects that occurred and utilized volunteers in their communities anytime from January 1, 2022, to December 31, 2022. For additional information regarding program criteria and the application process, please visit Serve Illinois.

Serve Illinois is a 40-member (25 voting and 15 non-voting), bipartisan board appointed by the Governor and administered by the Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS).

GHTA Application Link: https://forms.office.com/g/Afh9n13uvA

More like this: