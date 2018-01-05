ST. LOUIS, MO – Entrepreneurs have one more week to submit applications to present their businesses to venture capitalists and other prospective investors at the 19th annual InvestMidwest Venture Capital Forum.

The deadline is the end of the business day on Friday, January 12 – just one week away – for entrepreneurs with young, high-growth companies to apply to present at the Midwest’s premier venture capital forum to investors who may help launch their businesses to the next level.

“The companies that should apply should be seeking substantial investment – a minimum of $1 million – to boost their high-speed growth,” said Christine Walsh, InvestMidwest’s Executive Director. “The entrepreneurs and innovators leading those businesses aren’t planning on organic, gradual growth.”

Numerous companies already have applied, some by the early deadline in November, and additional firms still have until Jan. 12 to submit their applications for consideration, she said.

“We are seeking applications from throughout the Midwest,” Ms. Walsh said. “We’re looking for companies planning for fast growth.”

Applications from companies seeking to present at InvestMidwest will be screened and presenting firms chosen by a Selection Committee comprised of business executives, venture capitalists and other business leaders.

With attendance averaging at about 300 for the annual venture capital conference, InvestMidwest’s upcoming event will provide a superior opportunity for entrepreneurs and investors to meet at The Hilton St. Louis at the Ballpark on March 28-29

The 2018 InvestMidwest Venture Capital Forum will include three separate industry tracks presenting simultaneously: a life sciences track, an information technology track, and an agriculture/food/bioenergy track. Up to 45 emerging companies will present across the three tracks.

In addition to industry track venues for formal presentations, the forum also provides opportunities for entrepreneurs to meet privately with attending venture capitalists, corporate investors, private investors, and business, financial and legal professionals.

Companies that have presented at InvestMidwest’s previous 18 events have raised well over $1 billion in equity investment.

“In addition to showcasing the Midwest region’s best, young, high-growth companies, we consistently attract a great group of investors,” said Ms. Walsh. “Our 2017 event in Kansas City attracted about 350 attendees, including representatives from notable venture capital firms, corporate and angel investors, and business, financial and legal professionals.”

InvestMidwest over the last 18 years has been held in alternative years in St. Louis, Mo., and the Kansas City, Mo., metropolitan area.

“We anticipate between 40 and 45 companies will present in St. Louis this year,” Ms. Walsh said.

For more information, please visit www.investmidwestforum.com. Interested entrepreneurs are invited to complete an online application at the same website.

