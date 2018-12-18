KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Holidays notwithstanding, this could be a busy work time for some entrepreneurs. Those who want to present their high-growth, start-up companies’ cases to prospective investors at the 20th annual InvestMidwest Venture Capital Forum have just over two weeks remaining to apply.

“The application period started about two months ago, but the deadline for the 2019 event is a rapidly approaching January 4,” said Christine Walsh, InvestMidwest Executive Director.

"With the 2019 event, InvestMidwest will mark 20 years of introducing venture and private capital to high-growth start-up companies,” she said, noting that the upcoming InvestMidwest will be March 19-20 at the Westin Kansas City at Crown Center.

“We’re looking for applications from entrepreneurs seeking at least $1 million each to power their companies to the next level,” said Ms. Walsh.

InvestMidwest, often described by investors and presenters alike as the premier venture forum in the Midwest, annually attracts some 300 attendees and showcases top-caliber, fast-growth businesses from the Midwest. The upcoming 2019 event will provide three separate industry tracks presenting simultaneously: a life sciences track; an information technology track; and an agriculture/food/bioenergy track. Presentations from up to 40 emerging businesses will each top out at eight minutes in length.

In addition to industry track venues for formal presentations, the forum also provides opportunities for entrepreneurs to meet privately with venture capitalists, corporate investors, private investors, and business, financial and legal professionals.

“We are seeking applications from strong, fast-growth companies,” Ms. Walsh said. “These people aren’t seeking organic growth; they’re looking for substantial investment to support a rapid and much more muscular growth.”

She said that many investors today rely on InvestMidwest.

“The venture, private and corporate investment communities have found over the years that InvestMidwest consistently has some of the top Midwest startups for them to review in one location over a short period,” she said. “That makes doing business convenient for them.”

A panel of private investors, venture capitalists, corporate and business executives, and business advisors selects the companies that qualify and are invited to present at InvestMidwest from the pool of applications received.

“We are fortunate to have a particularly powerful panel with great depth for the Selection Committee,” said Ms. Walsh. “As a result, over the last two decades, InvestMidwest has established a track record of showcasing some truly promising young businesses.”

She said the venture capital community and other interested investors consistently have indicated a high level of satisfaction with the quality of the companies they meet at InvestMidwest.

The proof is twofold, she added.

“We have enjoyed pretty solid and reliable attendance every year,” she said, “and companies that have presented over the previous 19 InvestMidwest events have raised more than $1 billion in equity, corporate collaborations and exit proceeds. That’s pretty respectable.”

The InvestMidwest forum has been held in alternate years in metropolitan Kansas City and St. Louis.

“We are fortunate that for two decades we have attracted some of the Midwest region’s best fast-growth companies and a great group of investors,” said Ms. Walsh. “Our 2018 event in St. Louis attracted about 350 attendees, and we expect our 2019 event in Kansas City to be comparable.”

For more information, visit www.investmidwestforum.com. Interested entrepreneurs are invited to complete an online application at the same website.

