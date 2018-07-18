KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Two SIUE men's basketball players are among those honored today as members of the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) Honors Court.

Rising seniors D'Quan Applewhite (Harvey, Illinois), who is an Exercise Science major and Jaylen McCoy(Montgomery, Alabama), who is studying Psychology, are each included on the Honors Court.

"It is a great accomplishment for Jaylen and D'Quan to be named to the NABC Honors Court," SIUE Head Coach Jon Harris said. "We had our highest team GPA of our Division I era this last semester led by these two guys."

To be eligible for the Honors Court, a student-athlete must be a junior or senior academically and hold a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.2. First-year transfer students are not eligible.

"The demands on your time required to be a student-athlete and maintain high marks in the classroom take great discipline," Harris added. "Jaylen and D'Quan deserve every recognition that comes their way. Our athletic department takes great pride in being successful both on and off the court."

