Haunted Attraction in Downtown Alton, The Apocalypse is upon us-The Haunted Attraction in Downtown Alton, The Apocalypse is upon us-The End is About to Begin…

Come Closer Productions brings thrills and chills back to downtown Alton with the presentation of the Apocalypse. This year, the YWCA on 304 E. 3rd Street has become one of the last refuges for survivors of the apocalypse, but even as they take shelter, they discover they are not alone. Join the survivors as they face the monsters and the undead lurking in the facility…if you dare.

The attraction is open from 7:00 pm- 11:00 pm Friday and Saturday nights through October starting Friday October 4, 2013. Tickets are $15.00 at the door for adults and $10 for children. A visit to the Apocalypse during regular hours is recommended for visitors 13 and up. For more information visit the web site www.apocalypsehaunt.com.

Regular operating hours 7-11 October 25, 26, 27, 30, 31 and November 1. For more information (618) 465-7774.

Kids’ Event: On Saturday, October 26 the Apocalypse at the YWCA on 3rd Street in downtown Alton will have the lights on for young people to visit with an adult. From 5-6:30 pm you will be able to go through all the scary rooms, see how the attraction works and visit with the actors. Wear your costume and get a treat! Recommended for youth 10 and up. Entrance for the fearless attraction is $5 per child, one adult admission free with each child, additional adults $13 each (purchased adult ticket good for one regular admission at a later time).





