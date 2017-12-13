ALTON - Alton Apartments For You has two festive events planned for the weekend. The first is Pictures With Santa from 3 to 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 15 at the leasing office, then a Holiday Open House from 12 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 16.

The Holiday Open House features treats and a raffle. There will be cookies and light refreshments at the Pictures with Santa event.

Apartments For You is owned by Brian Hayden and Diane Scott. Carrie Womack is the manager and Jennie Hampel is the district manager. Apartments For You was established in February 2006 with a mission to create a community proud of where you live, supporting Alton and to show hospitality and pride in ownership.

“This is our residents’ home and we take pride in providing a nice place for them to come home to,” Hampel said in a release.

Apartment Homes feature granite or marble shower surrounds, granite counter tops, new cabinets and flooring as well.

“We are privately owned and we take pride in our apartments,” Hampel said.

Carrie Womack has been property manager for seven years and knows the residents. She takes time to listen to resident needs and communicate with the team to get requests completed in a timely manner."

“We will be celebrating our 12th year in a few short months,” Hampel said. “We are proud to be part of the Alton community. The key is hospitality and perseverance.”

The public is invited to come out to the two events at Apartments For You at 112 Manor Court over the weekend.

