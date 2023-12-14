AP Releases First Illinois High School Basketball Rankings - Alton, CM, Staunton Girls Ranked
ALTON - The Associated Press released the first girls basketball state rankings. Their rank, first-place votes, record, and total points go as follows:
GIRLS BASKETBALL
CLASS 4A
|School
|W-L
|Points
|1. Bolingbrook (4)
|9-0
|71
|2. Loyola (2)
|9-0
|69
|3. Alton (2)
|9-0
|59
|4. Kenwood
|9-2
|44
|5. O'Fallon
|8-2
|40
|6. Whitney Young
|6-2
|29
|7. Maine South
|10-0
|28
|8. Normal Community
|9-1
|26
|9. Hononegah
|9-0
|17
|10. Quincy
|9-2
|16
|(Tie) Batavia
|9-1
|16
Others receiving votes: Fremd 12. East Moline United 5. Waubonsie Valley 3. St. Charles East 2. Nazareth 2. Edwardsville 1.
CLASS 3A
|School
|W-L
|Points
|1. Peoria Central (3)
|10-0
|74
|2. Lincoln (4)
|9-0
|73
|3. Galesburg (1)
|10-0
|58
|4. Bethalto Civic Memorial
|9-0
|55
|5. Hyde Park
|9-2
|33
|6. Morton
|7-3
|28
|7. Quincy Notre Dame
|8-1
|26
|8. Taylorville
|7-1
|23
|9. Washington
|5-1
|17
|10. Mt. Zion
|10-3
|11
Others receiving votes: Effingham 10. Sycamore 9. Chicago (Butler) 9. Jacksonville 6. Dixon 6. Highland 2. Montini 2. Chicago Heights Marian Catholic 2. Mattoon 2. Kankakee 2. Mount Vernon 1.
CLASS 2A
|School
|W-L
|Points
|1. Breese Central (3)
|8-0
|80
|2. Nashville
|9-0
|71
|3. Petersburg PORTA (3)
|9-0
|52
|4. Peoria Notre Dame (3)
|10-1
|47
|5. Deer Cree-Mackinaw
|6-1
|34
|6. Rock Island Alleman
|9-2
|33
|7. DePaul College Prep
|7-1
|21
|8. Central Southeastern
|5-0
|19
|9. Breese Mater Dei
|6-2
|18
|10. Staunton
|10-0
|16
Others receiving votes: Stillman Valley 15. Carlyle 14. Bishop McNamara 11. Chicago (Crane Medical Prep 10. Downs Tri-Valley 9. Watseka 9. Princeton 7. Canton 4. Columbia 3. Riverdale 2. Coal City 2. Paris 2. Peotone 1. El Paso-Gridley 1.
CLASS 1A
|School
|W-L
|Points
|1. Galena (4)
|7-0
|81
|2. Okawville (3)
|7-1
|76
|3. Orangeville
|11-0
|60
|4. Annawan (1)
|9-2
|41
|5. Elmwood
|10-1
|34
|6. Aquin
|8-2
|29
|7. Effingham St. Anthony
|8-3
|24
|(Tie) Serena
|6-0
|24
|9. Peoria Heights
|10-1
|18
|(Tie) Altamont (1)
|8-2
|18
Others receiving votes: Tuscola 14. Pecatonica 12. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 11. Brown County 8. Neoga 7. Tilden 6. LeRoy 5. Illini Bluffs 5. Winchester 5. Hardin Calhoun 4. Goreville 4. Moweaqua Central A&M 3. Hope Academy 3. Carrollton 2. River Ridge 2. Mendon Unity 1. Father McGivney Catholic 1. Tri-County 1. Christopher 1.
