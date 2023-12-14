ALTON - The Associated Press released the first girls basketball state rankings. Their rank, first-place votes, record, and total points go as follows:

GIRLS BASKETBALL

CLASS 4A

SchoolW-LPoints
1. Bolingbrook (4)9-071
2. Loyola (2)9-069
3. Alton (2)9-059
4. Kenwood9-244
5. O'Fallon 8-240
6. Whitney Young6-229
7. Maine South10-028
8. Normal Community9-126
9. Hononegah9-017
10. Quincy9-216
(Tie) Batavia9-116

Others receiving votes: Fremd 12. East Moline United 5. Waubonsie Valley 3. St. Charles East 2. Nazareth 2. Edwardsville 1.

CLASS 3A

SchoolW-LPoints
1. Peoria Central (3)10-074
2. Lincoln (4)9-073
3. Galesburg (1)10-058
4. Bethalto Civic Memorial 9-055
5. Hyde Park9-233
6. Morton7-328
7. Quincy Notre Dame8-126
8. Taylorville7-123
9. Washington 5-117
10. Mt. Zion10-311

Others receiving votes: Effingham 10. Sycamore 9. Chicago (Butler) 9. Jacksonville 6. Dixon 6. Highland 2. Montini 2. Chicago Heights Marian Catholic 2. Mattoon 2. Kankakee 2. Mount Vernon 1.

CLASS 2A

SchoolW-LPoints
1. Breese Central (3)8-080
2. Nashville9-071
3. Petersburg PORTA (3)9-052
4. Peoria Notre Dame (3)10-147
5. Deer Cree-Mackinaw6-134
6. Rock Island Alleman9-233
7. DePaul College Prep7-121
8. Central Southeastern5-019
9. Breese Mater Dei6-218
10. Staunton10-016

Others receiving votes: Stillman Valley 15. Carlyle 14. Bishop McNamara 11. Chicago (Crane Medical Prep 10. Downs Tri-Valley 9. Watseka 9. Princeton 7. Canton 4. Columbia 3. Riverdale 2. Coal City 2. Paris 2. Peotone 1. El Paso-Gridley 1.

CLASS 1A

SchoolW-LPoints
1. Galena (4)7-081
2. Okawville (3)7-176
3. Orangeville11-060
4. Annawan (1)9-241
5. Elmwood10-134
6. Aquin8-229
7. Effingham St. Anthony8-324
(Tie) Serena 6-024
9. Peoria Heights10-118
(Tie) Altamont (1)8-218

Others receiving votes: Tuscola 14. Pecatonica 12. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 11. Brown County 8. Neoga 7. Tilden 6. LeRoy 5. Illini Bluffs 5. Winchester 5. Hardin Calhoun 4. Goreville 4. Moweaqua Central A&M 3. Hope Academy 3. Carrollton 2. River Ridge 2. Mendon Unity 1. Father McGivney Catholic 1. Tri-County 1. Christopher 1.

