AP Releases First Illinois High School Basketball Rankings - Alton, CM, Staunton Girls Ranked

ALTON - The Associated Press released the first girls basketball state rankings. Their rank, first-place votes, record, and total points go as follows:

GIRLS BASKETBALL

CLASS 4A
School W-L Points
1. Bolingbrook (4) 9-0 71
2. Loyola (2) 9-0 69
3. Alton (2) 9-0 59
4. Kenwood 9-2 44
5. O'Fallon 8-2 40
6. Whitney Young 6-2 29
7. Maine South 10-0 28
8. Normal Community 9-1 26
9. Hononegah 9-0 17
10. Quincy 9-2 16
(Tie) Batavia 9-1 16

Others receiving votes: Fremd 12. East Moline United 5. Waubonsie Valley 3. St. Charles East 2. Nazareth 2. Edwardsville 1.

Article continues after sponsor message

CLASS 3A
School W-L Points
1. Peoria Central (3) 10-0 74
2. Lincoln (4) 9-0 73
3. Galesburg (1) 10-0 58
4. Bethalto Civic Memorial 9-0 55
5. Hyde Park 9-2 33
6. Morton 7-3 28
7. Quincy Notre Dame 8-1 26
8. Taylorville 7-1 23
9. Washington 5-1 17
10. Mt. Zion 10-3 11

Others receiving votes: Effingham 10. Sycamore 9. Chicago (Butler) 9. Jacksonville 6. Dixon 6. Highland 2. Montini 2. Chicago Heights Marian Catholic 2. Mattoon 2. Kankakee 2. Mount Vernon 1.

CLASS 2A
School W-L Points
1. Breese Central (3) 8-0 80
2. Nashville 9-0 71
3. Petersburg PORTA (3) 9-0 52
4. Peoria Notre Dame (3) 10-1 47
5. Deer Cree-Mackinaw 6-1 34
6. Rock Island Alleman 9-2 33
7. DePaul College Prep 7-1 21
8. Central Southeastern 5-0 19
9. Breese Mater Dei 6-2 18
10. Staunton 10-0 16

Others receiving votes: Stillman Valley 15. Carlyle 14. Bishop McNamara 11. Chicago (Crane Medical Prep 10. Downs Tri-Valley 9. Watseka 9. Princeton 7. Canton 4. Columbia 3. Riverdale 2. Coal City 2. Paris 2. Peotone 1. El Paso-Gridley 1.

CLASS 1A
School W-L Points
1. Galena (4) 7-0 81
2. Okawville (3) 7-1 76
3. Orangeville 11-0 60
4. Annawan (1) 9-2 41
5. Elmwood 10-1 34
6. Aquin 8-2 29
7. Effingham St. Anthony 8-3 24
(Tie) Serena 6-0 24
9. Peoria Heights 10-1 18
(Tie) Altamont (1) 8-2 18

Others receiving votes: Tuscola 14. Pecatonica 12. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 11. Brown County 8. Neoga 7. Tilden 6. LeRoy 5. Illini Bluffs 5. Winchester 5. Hardin Calhoun 4. Goreville 4. Moweaqua Central A&M 3. Hope Academy 3. Carrollton 2. River Ridge 2. Mendon Unity 1. Father McGivney Catholic 1. Tri-County 1. Christopher 1.