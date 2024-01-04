AP Girls Basketball Updated Rankings - Alton Up To No. 2 In 4A, CM Remains In 3A Top 10
ALTON - The Associated Press updated its Illinois high school girls basketball rankings Wednesday afternoon.
The undefeated Alton Redbirds (15-0) moved up a spot in Class 4A to No. 2. Southwestern Conference rivals O'Fallon (13-4) dropped from No. 5 to No. 7.
In 3A, Civic Memorial (14-3) fell from No. 4 to No. 6.
Breese Central (13-2) and Mater Dei (14-2) lead Class 2A while Staunton (15-1) just barely missed the list.
Finally, Father McGivney (12-4) received two votes to be on the 1A list.
The complete rankings go as follows:
CLASS 4A
|School
|W-L
|Points
|Previously
|1. Wilmette Loyola (3)
|18-0
|62
|2
|2. Alton (3)
|15-0
|58
|3
|3. Maine South (1)
|18-0
|52
|7
|4. Normal
|17-1
|42
|8
|5. Bolingbrook
|14-2
|39
|1
|6. LaGrange Park Nazareth
|11-3
|20
|NR
|7. O'Fallon
|13-4
|17
|5
|8. Batavia
|14-3
|15
|NR
|9. Quincy
|13-4
|13
|10
|10. (Tie) Rockton Hononegah
|15-3
|12
|9
|10. (Tie) Waubonsie Valley
|17-1
|12
|NR
Others receiving votes: Chicago Kenwood 10. Chicago Whitney Young 8. Palatine Fremd 6. Glenbard West 5. St. Charles North 4. East Moline United 3. Lincoln-Way East 3. Downers North 2. Lincolnshire Stevenson 1. Romeoville 1.
CLASS 3A
|School
|W-L
|Points
|Previously
|1. Lincoln (8)
|17-0
|80
|2
|2. Peoria Central
|16-1
|64
|1
|3. Galesburg
|17-1
|59
|3
|4. Quincy Notre Dame
|16-1
|55
|7
|5. Morton
|14-4
|51
|6
|6. Civic Memorial
|14-3
|28
|4
|7. Washington
|10-4
|16
|9
|8. Lombard Montini
|12-4
|15
|NR
|9. (Tie) Rockford Boylan
|15-2
|13
|NR
|9. (Tie) Mt. Zion
|14-6
|13
|10
Others receiving votes: Effingham 9. Hyde Park 8. Taylorville 7. Mattoon 6. Mount Vernon 5. Peoria Richwoods 5. Dixon 3. Morris 2. Chicago Butler 1.
CLASS 2A
|School
|W-L
|Points
|Previously
|1. Breese Central (3)
|13-2
|96
|1
|2. Breese Mater Dei (3)
|14-2
|74
|10
|3. Deer Cree-Mackinaw
|16-1
|71
|5
|4. Peoria Notre Dame (3)
|17-3
|66
|4
|5. Rock Island Alleman
|17-2
|65
|6
|6. Nashville
|15-2
|49
|2
|7. Central Southeratern (1)
|13-2
|46
|9
|8. Petersburg PORTA (1)
|16-1
|43
|3
|9. (Tie) Teutopolis
|11-4
|20
|NR
|9. (Tie) Carlyle
|14-1
|20
|NR
Others receiving votes: Watseka 16. Chicago DePaul College Prep 11. Kankakee Bishop McNamara 8. Staunton 6. Carterville 4. Canton 3. Stillman Valley 3. Pleasant Plains 2. Princeton 1. Beecher 1.
CLASS 1A
|School
|W-L
|Points
|Previously
|1. Galena (6)
|14-1
|93
|1
|2. Orangeville (1)
|18-1
|78
|3
|3. Annawan (1)
|15-3
|66
|4
|4. Okawville
|11-4
|63
|2
|5. Tuscola (1)
|15-1
|48
|NR
|6. Pecaatonica
|17-1
|33
|NR
|7. Altamont (1)
|13-2
|32
|10
|8.Elmwood
|14-2
|31
|5
|9. Effingham St. Anthony
|11-6
|22
|7
|10. Illini Bluffs
|17-1
|20
|NR
Others receiving votes: Serena 16. Brown County 12. Aquin 10. Goreville 10. Peoria Heights 6. Pope County 2. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 2. Wethersfield 2. Father McGivney 2. Willows 1. Moweaqua Central A&M 1.
