ALTON - The Associated Press updated its Illinois high school girls basketball rankings Wednesday afternoon.

The undefeated Alton Redbirds (15-0) moved up a spot in Class 4A to No. 2. Southwestern Conference rivals O'Fallon (13-4) dropped from No. 5 to No. 7.

In 3A, Civic Memorial (14-3) fell from No. 4 to No. 6.

Breese Central (13-2) and Mater Dei (14-2) lead Class 2A while Staunton (15-1) just barely missed the list.

Finally, Father McGivney (12-4) received two votes to be on the 1A list.

The complete rankings go as follows:

CLASS 4A

SchoolW-LPointsPreviously
1. Wilmette Loyola (3)18-0622
2. Alton (3)15-0583
3. Maine South (1)18-0527
4. Normal17-1428
5. Bolingbrook 14-2391
6. LaGrange Park Nazareth11-320NR
7. O'Fallon 13-4175
8. Batavia14-315NR
9. Quincy13-41310
10. (Tie) Rockton Hononegah15-3129
10. (Tie) Waubonsie Valley17-112NR

Others receiving votes: Chicago Kenwood 10. Chicago Whitney Young 8. Palatine Fremd 6. Glenbard West 5. St. Charles North 4. East Moline United 3. Lincoln-Way East 3. Downers North 2. Lincolnshire Stevenson 1. Romeoville 1.

CLASS 3A

SchoolW-LPointsPreviously
1. Lincoln (8)17-0802
2. Peoria Central16-1641
3. Galesburg17-1593
4. Quincy Notre Dame16-1557
5. Morton14-4516
6. Civic Memorial14-3284
7. Washington10-4169
8. Lombard Montini12-415NR
9. (Tie) Rockford Boylan15-213NR
9. (Tie) Mt. Zion14-61310

Others receiving votes: Effingham 9. Hyde Park 8. Taylorville 7. Mattoon 6. Mount Vernon 5. Peoria Richwoods 5. Dixon 3. Morris 2. Chicago Butler 1.

CLASS 2A

SchoolW-LPointsPreviously
1. Breese Central (3)13-2961
2. Breese Mater Dei (3)14-27410
3. Deer Cree-Mackinaw16-1715
4. Peoria Notre Dame (3)17-3664
5. Rock Island Alleman17-2656
6. Nashville15-2492
7. Central Southeratern (1)13-2469
8. Petersburg PORTA (1)16-1433
9. (Tie) Teutopolis 11-420NR
9. (Tie) Carlyle14-120NR

Others receiving votes: Watseka 16. Chicago DePaul College Prep 11. Kankakee Bishop McNamara 8. Staunton 6. Carterville 4. Canton 3. Stillman Valley 3. Pleasant Plains 2. Princeton 1. Beecher 1.

CLASS 1A

SchoolW-LPointsPreviously
1. Galena (6)14-1931
2. Orangeville (1)18-1783
3. Annawan (1)15-3664
4. Okawville 11-4632
5. Tuscola (1)15-148NR
6. Pecaatonica17-133NR
7. Altamont (1)13-23210
8.Elmwood14-2315
9. Effingham St. Anthony11-6227
10. Illini Bluffs17-120NR

Others receiving votes: Serena 16. Brown County 12. Aquin 10. Goreville 10. Peoria Heights 6. Pope County 2. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 2. Wethersfield 2. Father McGivney 2. Willows 1. Moweaqua Central A&M 1.

