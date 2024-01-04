Listen to the story

ALTON - The Associated Press updated its Illinois high school girls basketball rankings Wednesday afternoon.

The undefeated Alton Redbirds (15-0) moved up a spot in Class 4A to No. 2. Southwestern Conference rivals O'Fallon (13-4) dropped from No. 5 to No. 7.

In 3A, Civic Memorial (14-3) fell from No. 4 to No. 6.

Breese Central (13-2) and Mater Dei (14-2) lead Class 2A while Staunton (15-1) just barely missed the list.

Finally, Father McGivney (12-4) received two votes to be on the 1A list.

The complete rankings go as follows:

Article continues after sponsor message

CLASS 4A

School W-L Points Previously 1. Wilmette Loyola (3) 18-0 62 2 2. Alton (3) 15-0 58 3 3. Maine South (1) 18-0 52 7 4. Normal 17-1 42 8 5. Bolingbrook 14-2 39 1 6. LaGrange Park Nazareth 11-3 20 NR 7. O'Fallon 13-4 17 5 8. Batavia 14-3 15 NR 9. Quincy 13-4 13 10 10. (Tie) Rockton Hononegah 15-3 12 9 10. (Tie) Waubonsie Valley 17-1 12 NR

Others receiving votes: Chicago Kenwood 10. Chicago Whitney Young 8. Palatine Fremd 6. Glenbard West 5. St. Charles North 4. East Moline United 3. Lincoln-Way East 3. Downers North 2. Lincolnshire Stevenson 1. Romeoville 1.

CLASS 3A

School W-L Points Previously 1. Lincoln (8) 17-0 80 2 2. Peoria Central 16-1 64 1 3. Galesburg 17-1 59 3 4. Quincy Notre Dame 16-1 55 7 5. Morton 14-4 51 6 6. Civic Memorial 14-3 28 4 7. Washington 10-4 16 9 8. Lombard Montini 12-4 15 NR 9. (Tie) Rockford Boylan 15-2 13 NR 9. (Tie) Mt. Zion 14-6 13 10

Others receiving votes: Effingham 9. Hyde Park 8. Taylorville 7. Mattoon 6. Mount Vernon 5. Peoria Richwoods 5. Dixon 3. Morris 2. Chicago Butler 1.

CLASS 2A

School W-L Points Previously 1. Breese Central (3) 13-2 96 1 2. Breese Mater Dei (3) 14-2 74 10 3. Deer Cree-Mackinaw 16-1 71 5 4. Peoria Notre Dame (3) 17-3 66 4 5. Rock Island Alleman 17-2 65 6 6. Nashville 15-2 49 2 7. Central Southeratern (1) 13-2 46 9 8. Petersburg PORTA (1) 16-1 43 3 9. (Tie) Teutopolis 11-4 20 NR 9. (Tie) Carlyle 14-1 20 NR

Others receiving votes: Watseka 16. Chicago DePaul College Prep 11. Kankakee Bishop McNamara 8. Staunton 6. Carterville 4. Canton 3. Stillman Valley 3. Pleasant Plains 2. Princeton 1. Beecher 1.

CLASS 1A

School W-L Points Previously 1. Galena (6) 14-1 93 1 2. Orangeville (1) 18-1 78 3 3. Annawan (1) 15-3 66 4 4. Okawville 11-4 63 2 5. Tuscola (1) 15-1 48 NR 6. Pecaatonica 17-1 33 NR 7. Altamont (1) 13-2 32 10 8.Elmwood 14-2 31 5 9. Effingham St. Anthony 11-6 22 7 10. Illini Bluffs 17-1 20 NR

Others receiving votes: Serena 16. Brown County 12. Aquin 10. Goreville 10. Peoria Heights 6. Pope County 2. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 2. Wethersfield 2. Father McGivney 2. Willows 1. Moweaqua Central A&M 1.

More like this: