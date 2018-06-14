WORDEN - The owners of The Chirping Frog Antique Mall in Worden are seeking information regarding the Monday theft of a rare piece of Elvis memorabilia.

Article continues after sponsor message

Owner Margot Mantle said the theft occurred between 9:01-9:20 a.m. Monday morning when a man broke into a display case housing a commemorative plate featuring Elvis. Mantle said the item carried a $1,000 price tag, adding she has only seen one other plate like it - and it fetched $2,500. Because of its rarity, Mantle said the suspect would have a hard time unloading it to any reputable dealer.

The man is described as a white male of average build wearing khaki cargo shorts, a black shirt, blue hat and a chain. He was also wearing white sneakers. A vehicle, which was also caught on camera, is a 2000s-era golden tan GMC Yukon SUV.

Video surveillance captured the suspect and his vehicle. Mantle said she contacted the Madison County Sheriff's Office after the theft and filed a report.

Anyone with any information on this theft is asked to contact Deputy Eric Schellhardt at (618) 692-4433, or via email at ehschellhardt@co.madison.il.u. People can also call the anonymous tip line (618) 296-3000.

More like this: