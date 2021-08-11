ALTON - The Riverbend area lost an absolute legend in the restaurant/bar business on Saturday when Anthony "Tony" Ventimiglia died at age 97 at his home in Alton.

Tony is remembered today by many for not only his restaurant but just as much for his kindness to others.

Tony, and his father, Leo, opened Midtown Restaurant in Alton in the 1940s. Tony and his wife, Edie, then went on to open Tony’s Restaurant in Downtown Alton in 1954.

Tony and Edie had a large family. Tony's wife and family always meant everything to him.

Tony’s has always been known for its service, famous Pepperloin steaks, fine dining, and wine collection. The restaurant's beef tenderloin is marinated to perfection in Tony’s secret ingredients.

Tony’s Restaurant issued this statement about Tony’s death: “It is with a very heavy heart that we let all of you know that Anthony “Tony” Ventimiglia passed away peacefully Saturday evening. Tony and his wife Edie founded Tony’s Restaurant in 1954. Tony was the kindest and hardest working man we have ever known. He loved his family, his friends, his customers, and his restaurant with his whole heart. The Alton restaurant community has truly lost a legend. Rest in peace Tony.”

On Tony’s Restaurant's Facebook page, Linda Morrissey described Tony in a way that most from the Alton area would: "Tony was a “kind-hearted, awesome man who will be missed by many.”

Other touching responses were as follows:

Linda Bucher Wheaton said the same as Linda Morrissey: “Tony was such a nice man.”

Tom Honke said he considered Tony and his wife like family.

“My parents were good friends of the family and my brother and I carried into that feeling," Honke said. "I always felt totally at home when I went to Tony’s. Condolences to the entire family.”

Cathy Grain Gray said: “I always looked forward to seeing him, even after his retirement. It was always a nice surprise in his later years when he would be at the restaurant with his big smile. He truly made customers feel welcome and appreciated.”

See Anthony "Tony" Ventimiglia obituary on Riverbender.com:

https://www.riverbender.com/obits/details/anthony-v-tony-ventimiglia-alton-obituary-20217.cfm

