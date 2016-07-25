Name: Anthony Stewart Hartley

Parents: Casey and Lucas Hartley of Wood River

Birth weight: 8 lbs 0 oz

Birth Length: 20 1/2 inches

Time : 4:45 PM

Date: July 21, 2016

Hospital: Alton Memorial

Siblings: Austin Elliott (5); Makenna Hartley (4)

Grandparents: Ryan Baker, Bethalto; Jamie Kambarian, Alton; Kenny & Rhonda Stewart, Cottage Hills; Scot & Pam Hartley, Alton.

Great Grandparents: Nancy Elliott, Alton;  Kenneth & Dorothy Stewart, Cottage Hills; Frank & Rea Hartley, Alton

 

