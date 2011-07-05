Alton, IL, July 5, 2011 . . . Alton, Ill.-based Answer Midwest, a tele-service, business services company with clients across the U.S., received its trade association’s Award of Excellence for customer service for the 10th consecutive year. The Diamond Award of Excellence is given to a tele-service company, which for ten years, has passed stringent testing by an independent panel of judges. The company is rated on the call handling. skills of courtesy, response time, accuracy, professionalism, caller comfort, and overall service to callers.

“We are proud to once again receive this honor and remain committed to providing the highest quality of service and responsiveness for our clients and to their customers,” said Gary Tedrick, President.

Answer Midwest, Inc. is a full-service, 24/7, live-operator call-handling service accommodating the smallest to the largest size business and their customer related needs. The company provides its clients with improved customer service and response, emergency dispatching, appointment and reservation scheduling, order taking, and generally improving overall productivity and effective call handling. Answer Midwest gathers, encrypts, and transmits data and messages in any format required, as well as serving as a level-one help desk.

Article continues after sponsor message

Answer Midwest is a family owned and privately held corporation, located in Alton since 1946. It provides tele-services to companies in fields such as: medical, property management, funeral homes, construction, transportation, education, plumbing, HVAC, government, and other service industries. Its capabilities include conducting customer surveys and providing receptionist outsourcing. “Alton is an excellent home for our business and our employees. Our central location makes us available to the entire country, and the lack of a strong accent, along with the Midwest’s famous personal courtesy, draws many major companies to our services. We are proud to serve the businesses and employees of the Riverbend area as well as the nation,” said Gary Tedrick, President. He added, “Our only limitation is your imagination.”

The Award of Excellence presented to Answer Midwest is given by the Association of Tele-Services International, Inc. based in New Hampshire, USA. ATSI, founded in 1942, is an international trade association representing live answering services. It encompasses companies across the United States, Canada and Europe offering specialized and enhanced operator-based services, including: call centers, contact centers, inbound telemarketing (order entry), voice messaging, and emergency dispatch. www.atsi.org

More like this: