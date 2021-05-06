ALTON - Emma Anselm assisted on the opening goal, then had a late brace (two goals), scoring in the 77th and 78th minutes to give Marquette Catholic a 3-0 win over Alton in a Metro Cup match Wednesday evening at Public School Stadium.

It was the first time the two schools had met in the Riverbend Derby since 2016, and it was a very close match all the way through. The Redbirds had many good chances throughout, especially late, to equalize the match, but couldn't capitalize.

"My goalkeeper, Addison Miller, played outstanding, and had 15 saves," said Alton head coach Gwen Sabo. "Marquette scored their second and third goals with less than five minutes remaining in the game, and I'm disappointed that we didn't finish the chances that we had."

The Explorers got their first goal after 19 minutes when Madelyn Smith took a pass from Anselm and hit a shot from the right side that got by Miller into the goal to give Marquette a 1-0 lead. Emily Baker and Amy Pattan had great chances late in the first half but were both denied by Josie Keller as Marquette held the 1-0 lead at halftime.

Katie Stark had the best chance for the Redbirds in the second half, but her shot from just inside the box went wide in the 70th minute. Anslem scored her first goal in the 77th minute off a free-kick, then headed home a Jillian Nelson cross one minute later to clinch the three points for the Explorers at 3-0.

Keller had five save in goal in recording the clean sheet for Marquette.

The Explorers are now 6-3-0 and will meet Collinsville at Columbia in their final Metro Cup match Saturday in a noon kickoff. The Redbirds go to 2-5-0 and face Triad at home in their final Metro Cup game Friday night in a 5:30 p.m. kickoff.

