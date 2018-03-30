Another serious I-55 crash: Traffic at standstill after tractor-trailer-vehicles' collision near Hamel
HAMEL - There is yet another tractor-trailer vs. multi-vehicle crash on Illinois-55 near Hamel Friday morning.
The crash has both lanes of traffic shut down on I-55 near Mile Marker 26 as of 11:50 a.m. Friday.
Illinois State Police made a statement around 10 a.m. today that motorists should use extreme caution when driving in the area and be prepared for stopped traffic.
A Riverbender.com reporter witnessed someone being transported by air from the location and said traffic is at an absolute standstill. More will be posted when it comes available.