HAMEL - There is yet another tractor-trailer vs. multi-vehicle crash on Illinois-55 near Hamel Friday morning.

The crash has both lanes of traffic shut down on I-55 near Mile Marker 26 as of 11:50 a.m. Friday.

Illinois State Police made a statement around 10 a.m. today that motorists should use extreme caution when driving in the area and be prepared for stopped traffic.

A Riverbender.com reporter witnessed someone being transported by air from the location and said traffic is at an absolute standstill. More will be posted when it comes available.