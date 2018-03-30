The scene this morning on I-55 after a tractor-trailer-vehicles' accident. (Photos by Chris Rhodes)

HAMEL - There is yet another tractor-trailer vs. multi-vehicle crash on Illinois-55 near Hamel Friday morning.

The crash has both lanes of traffic shut down on I-55 near Mile Marker 26 as of 11:50 a.m. Friday.

Illinois State Police made a statement around 10 a.m. today that motorists should use extreme caution when driving in the area and be prepared for stopped traffic.

A Riverbender.com reporter witnessed someone being transported by air from the location and said traffic is at an absolute standstill. More will be posted when it comes available.

