ST. LOUIS COUNTY – Cardinal fans might have their feathers ruffled a bit this summer, but it’s all in fun. The iconic redbird that is also the namesake of our beloved baseball team has some competition, and Great Rivers Greenway wants the St. Louis region to get to know this alternative feathered friend. The Summer Tanager - sometimes all red, sometimes all yellow, and sometimes a mix of the two colors - is the bird species you’ll see in this year’s Greenway Quest, the annual hunt for hand-painted rocks hidden along the 135 miles of greenways in St. Louis, St. Louis County, and St. Charles County.

“Once again we’re excited to launch the Greenway Quest, and we hope even more people will join the hunt this year. It’s not only a fun adventure for kids and families, but also a great way to find out more about the amazing Summer Tanager, which is native to our region but of course is not nearly as well-known as the Cardinal. We hope to change that!” said Dallas Adams, Great Rivers Greenway Communications Manager.

Greenway Quest offers trail users the opportunity to search for the painted rocks, bring them home, and register for a chance to win prizes. The Quest launches July 15 and ends when the last rock is found.

“While searching for the rocks next to the trails, we encourage visitors to also take notice of the many species of birds they encounter,” Adams said. “Our greenways are great places for birdwatching, and it’s fun to bring a journal and keep track of the number of birds and species you see and hear.”

Many people may not realize that the St. Louis region is considered a top area for birdwatching. Several areas near greenways have been recognized by the Audubon Society as ‘Important Bird Areas’ due to being located along the Mississippi Flyway, the largest migratory pathway used by birds in North America. Every year millions of birds take this route, which generally follows the Mississippi River.

In 2022, Forbes magazine ranked St. Louis as one of the five underrated cities for birding. They noted St. Louis for its flyway migratory patterns and its many woodland and wetland habitats that are ideal for bird pit stops. With its location along the Mississippi River, St. Louis has a front-row seat to watch the Summer Tanager’s road trip in the sky.

“Just like we look for efficient routes and convenient rest stops on our summer road trips, these birds look for easy access to forests with plenty of food and shelter,” Adams said. “They enjoy flying straight along the river without having to travel over any mountain ranges as they make their way to Central and South America for the winter. Their beautiful colors and sweet song also make the Summer Tanager a real treat for greenway visitors.”

Another reason to enjoy Summer Tanagers: they live in St. Louis during the summer months and help us out while they're here by eating insects that might otherwise ‘bug’ us at summertime cookouts.

HOW TO PARTICIPATE IN GREENWAY QUEST:

Starting July 15, head out to a greenway to see if you can find one of the painted Summer Tanager rocks. If you find a painted rock, take it home and log it at GreenwayQuest.com. You will be automatically entered into a drawing to win one of several prize packages with goodies like merchandise from Greenway Goods, a collaborative program by Great Rivers Greenway that brings local creators and businesses together to celebrate and support our local greenways.

You are encouraged to post photos of you and your rock and tag @GreatRiversSTL so they can see and share your Greenway Quest finds!

The painted rocks will be hidden along the edges of the greenways or at designated trailheads, never on private property. Plan your greenway visit (and see where Summer Tanager rocks have already been found) at GreenwayQuest.com.

“We encourage people to look around and see how many animals and insects they can find as they walk or ride, but please enjoy them from a distance,” Adams said.

If someone finds more than one Summer Tanager rock, Great Rivers Greenway encourages them to place it back in the same spot so more people can join in the fun. Each person is only entered to win once.

For more information, visit GreenwayQuest.com.

