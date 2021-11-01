CARROLLTON - The Carrollton Hawks are the area's hottest football team going into the second round of the IHSA playoffs. Carrollton rolled over Shelbyville 47-7 in a game this past Saturday to move to 9-1 overall on the season.

The Hawks now are slated to host arch-rival Greenfield-Northwestern in a second-round IHSA Class 1A football playoff game at 1 p.m. this Saturday at Carrollton. The Hawks-Tigers confrontation Saturday should be one to remember, Carrollton Coach Nick Flowers said.

Greenfield-Northwestern sports an 8-2 overall mark into this Saturday, including a loss to the Hawks. Carrollton topped Greenfield-Northwestern 34-16 on Friday, October 1. The Tigers beat Salt Fork 30-6 this past Saturday. Greenfield-Northwestern scored 8 points in the first quarter, 6 in the second period, and 8 in the third quarter. Salt Fork was able to get on the board in the fourth quarter, but the Tigers also scored another 8 points for the final 30-6 score.

Carrollton head coach Nick Flowers said the rivalry matchup should attract 3,000 to 4,000 fans on Saturday.

“We are excited to play Greenfield-Northwestern,” Coach Flowers said. “I know it will be a really big crowd and we’ll just have to go back to square one this week preparing for them.”

