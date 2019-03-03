EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Fire Department has had a busy time in recent months on both Illinois 255 and Interstate 55 with different crash responses.

One type of situation was this past Friday afternoon when they were called to assist with a serious accident off Illinois-255, where a man ran his car off the highway and landed between the north and southbound lanes and the bridge on an embankment.

The man was airlifted from the scene near the Gateway Commerce Center, but he appeared serious, but stable upon departure. The call to the Edwardsville Fire Department came in at 3:51 p.m.