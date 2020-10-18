GLEN CARBON - Glen Carbon Fire Protection District, along with Edwardsville, Maryville and Troy Fire Departments, battled an out-of-control blaze once they arrived at 116 Meridian Oaks in Glen Carbon on Saturday afternoon.

The fire call came out at 2:30 p.m. The house fire on Meridian was one of several in the area with the dry and windy conditions.

The wind was so strong it was laying flames across the street and it made the fire situation extremely difficult to fight. The 116 Meridian Oaks home appears to be a total loss. Vehicles were also damaged parked in front of the home

The siding of a home next to the home that was destroyed was melted from the radiant heat, but contained thanks to the valiant efforts of the firefighters. The house across the street from the damaged home had leaves left in gutters and those caught fire, but again the firefighters dosed that with water, saving the other house.

On Saturday afternoon on Meridian, the importance of the firefighters was clearly witnessed, because without them with the raging wind, there would have been a lot more destruction.

In Greenville and Litchfield there were three homes damaged and several Madison County fire agencies called for mutual aid.

