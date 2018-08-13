Another community service example: Hit-N-Run Stores provided VIP tickets to Beach Boys Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Two women won VIP tickets to the recent Beach Boys Concert in Alton. Article continues after sponsor message The tickets were courtesy of the Hit-N-Run Stores in the region. Dwight Fowler, one of the Hit-N-Run owners, said the tickets are just one of many ways they try to give back to customers at their stores. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip