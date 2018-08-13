Another community service example: Hit-N-Run Stores provided VIP tickets to Beach Boys
August 13, 2018 1:00 PM August 13, 2018 3:45 PM
Listen to the story
Two women won VIP tickets to the recent Beach Boys Concert in Alton.
Article continues after sponsor message
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
The tickets were courtesy of the Hit-N-Run Stores in the region. Dwight Fowler, one of the Hit-N-Run owners, said the tickets are just one of many ways they try to give back to customers at their stores.
More like this: