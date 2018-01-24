ALTON - Another car chase from St. Louis ended with a suspect in custody Wednesday, and three damaged police cruisers.

The chase resulted from a truck stolen from the Casey's General Store on Broadway in Alton Wednesday evening. It was yet another case of a motorist letting his vehicle run while making a quick stop inside the convenience store. Police were able to track the cell phone of the man into St. Louis where officers from St. Louis County began the pursuit.

During that pursuit, the suspect is accused of ramming two St. Louis County Police cruisers.

That chase went into the City of St. Louis before crossing the McKinley Bridge and continuing northbound on Route 3 in Illinois.

Wood River Police utilized stop sticks, which the suspect ran across, but did not stop him. Alton Police joined the pursuit once the suspect reached East Alton near Broadway, and also utilized stop sticks, which did stop the suspect, but not before striking a police cruiser.

After ramming the third police car, the suspect attempted to escape on foot, but was seized by a canine unit from the Alton Police Department.

Alton Police Chief Jake Simmons said the department will assess the damage done to its vehicle tomorrow.

No charges have been filed at this time, but Simmons again echoed the warning to not leave vehicles running and unattended with keys in the ignition.

