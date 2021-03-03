ALTON - It has been asked for over the years and now it will happen - a convenience store in Downtown Alton. The new Mac’s On 4th Convenience Store will be at the corner of Fourth and Belle in Alton, next to Mac’s Timeout.

Work is underway in active fashion inside and Mac and Rob Lenhardt both said they hope to have it open by the first of April.

Article continues after sponsor message

Mac and Rob both agreed the addition of the new convenience store will be big for Downtown Alton for many who live and work in the area.

Rob Lenhardt said licenses have been worked on and a walking cooler is to come and some cosmetic work remains inside. Rob said some of the offerings will be drinks from alcohol to sodas, orange juice and drinks of all kinds, tobacco products and much more will be available there at the new store.

More like this: