GODFREY - It started with Norma Glazebrook and a donation to the Village of Godfrey. Now, Glazebrook Park is known far and wide for its amenities. Friday morning was another proud time in the Village of Godfrey as officials gathered for an official groundbreaking of the next phase of Glazebrook Park development.

Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick, the village board, Park Board Chair Mike Walters, and the community have taken Glazebrook's torch and run with it. Also in attendance Friday were Heartland Conservatory members and a Boeker Construction representative, designated to construct the expansion.

Mayor McCormick said the Village of Godfrey recently received the distinction as the Third Safest Community in the State of Illinois and he said part of the reason was the beautiful parks Godfrey has to offer for families. He said the next Glazebrook Park phase will continue his long-term goal to attract new residents to the village.

“We are going to add an all-inclusive playground, a splash pad, lacrosse field, which we will probably use for soccer, and needed concession and bathroom areas. We will also have a fitness pond, pickleball courts, a standalone pavilion, and additional parking,” he said.

Mayor McCormick said he thought the Splash Pad would be a big attraction in the future for Godfrey.

“It is all about making Godfrey a better community to live in,” Mayor McCormick said. “Mike Walters, the chair of the park board, said this morning the Village of Godfrey has taken the approach to grow its parks system slowly so it could afford the new addition, and I agree; we have done it the right way. I am very proud of what we have accomplished and look forward to the future."

Many of the Glazebrook Park additions may be visible by next summer, Walters said.

