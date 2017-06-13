EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Police Department once again held its annual Classic Car Show as part of the Route 66 Festival in Downtown Edwardsville on Saturday. The Edwardsville Police Academy benefited again from profit made from the car show.

The car show registration started at 3 p.m. Saturday and cars gathered and were displayed on a lot at the Cassens Transport and MCT Park and Ride Lots, near Kansas Street in Edwardsville.

Edwardsville Police Youth Academy had members on site selling food and refreshments.

Joy Davis, Edwardsville DRO/D.A.R.E. officer for Lincoln Middle School, helped coordinate the Classic Car Show event.

“I am happy to be a part of it year after year and give our kids an opportunity to do a little community service as well,” she said. “It is a major fundraiser for the Edwardsville Police Academy, which gathers every year for two weeks in the summer.”

