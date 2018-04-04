EDWARDSVILLE - The 5th Annual Progressive Taste of Edwardsville and Glen Carbon will be taking place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 21, with a silent auction following at 1:30 p.m. at Edwardsville High School.

Participants will be able to get their wristbands, voting ballots and a list of all participating restaurants the morning of the event at Edwardsville High School for $20 for general admission, $10 for children 12 and under and $50 for a family of four.

Once finished dining, tasters will be able to make their way back to EHS to cast their ballots for categories including favorite beer, favorite pizza and favorite international as well as participate in the silent auction to benefit the Glen-Ed Pantry until 3:30 p.m.

Shonda L. Justice said the event gets bigger every year with new restaurants joining the list of participants.

"Every year it has doubled," Justice said. "This year 21 restaurants are going to open their doors and give a sample what they have to offer. It's a really fun family event and people from all over come to participate."

Justice said last year people from as far as Springfield come down to join in the fun, but the best part of the whole day is what it does for the community.

"It's great for the community to come together and a great way to help give back to the community," she added.

For a full list of restaurants or to purchase tickets visit www.progressivetaste.com.

