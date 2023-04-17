EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville is hosting its second annual One Day, One SIUE 24-hour day of giving on Thursday, April 20. The event will bring together the entire SIUE community–students, faculty, staff, alumni, parents, friends and community partners–to raise money for top priorities across the University.

Beginning at midnight on April 20 and continuing all day, the community is encouraged to make a gift at siue.edu/oneday in support of the day’s $1,000,000 goal from 1,000 unique donors. The day will culminate with an evening celebration in the Morris University Center – Meridian Ballroom.

“Each of our donors and partners play an important role in the University’s success as we pursue our bold vision,” said Chancellor James T. Minor, PhD. “One Day, One SIUE contributions will increase our opportunities to keep college access alive and support the educational experiences that make SIUE students so competitive in the workforce.”

Contributions from One Day, One SIUE will make a difference in the lives of our students, faculty and staff as we boldly move forward together.

“One Day One SIUE is how we as a community embrace and support the dynamic teaching and learning that is occurring each day at SIUE,” said Seth Walker, vice chancellor for advancement and CEO of the SIUE Foundation.

“If you've had a great experience as a student, you are the perfect candidate to pass that experience on to the next generation of students through a generous contribution,” said Sarah Salger, JD, BS ‘04, this year’s One Day, One SIUE Distinguished Alumna and Community Leader.

The evening event will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the Morris University Center – Meridian Ballroom with live music from Griffin and Gargoyles, food and more. Attendees are invited to wear SIUE red and celebrate as the campus glows red. A student glow party will follow at 8 p.m.

The One Day, One SIUE reception and glow party are free to attend, but registration is encouraged by April 20. Visit siue.edu/oneday to register and make your gift.

Last year’s inaugural day of giving set a new standard for SIUE alumni engagement and community partnership raising more than $668,000 from 926 donors.

