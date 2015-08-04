Annual Mud Volleyball Tournament to benefit Edwardsville Main Street Community Center Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. EDWARDSVILLE - Join the Edwardsville Parks Department for fun in the mud as we host the Annual Co-Ed Mud Volleyball Tournament on Saturday, September 12 at the Moose Lodge in Edwardsville! Games begin at 11AM and run all day. The Moose Lodge will have food, drinks, and beer for sale. Register your team with the Parks Department either in person at City Hall or online via the city’s website: www.cityofedwardsville.com Team registration is $100 with proceeds going towards the Main St. Community Center. Limited to the first 32 teams to register and pay. All payment and registration is due by September 4th. Questions can be directed to the parks department at 618-692-7538. Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Print Version Submit a Sports Tip