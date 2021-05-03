ST. LOUIS – WWTR will offer up a rockin’ good time Friday and Saturday with a mix of thrilling nostalgia drag racing, rockabilly bands, a traditional 1969-and-older hot rod ‘n’ custom car show, pin-up girl contest, Tin Can Alley vintage camper corral, nostalgia vendors, pinstripers on the fabulous midway and a swap meet for old cars and parts.

Funny Car Match Race Madness has been added to the May 8 Mother Road Rendezvous at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois. Two exciting Nitro Nostalgia Funny Cars and four Alcohol Nostalgia Funny Cars from the Great Lakes Nostalgia Funny Car Circuit will blaze the quarter mile at speeds in excess of 200 miles per hour. The entry list includes Greg Jacobsmeyer’s nitro-burning All Star Dodge Challenger and John Troxel’s replica of Lew Arrington’s Brutus Mustang.

NEW FOR 2021: This year’s event will be televised on FloSports’ FloRacing channel: (www.floracing.com).

NOSTALGIA DRAG RACING – The stars of ‘60s and ’70 drags strips across the nation will make a triumphant – and loud – return to WWTR’s quarter mile. Featured groups include the Great Lakes Nostalgia Funny Car Circuit, Nostalgia Drag Racing League (NDRL), and the Victory Nostalgia Super Stock Series. Nostalgia drags will take place on Friday and Saturday.

ROCKABILLY CONCERT – Two headliner rockabilly bands, including Danny Dean & the Homewreckers from Nashville and local favorites Homeless in Hollywood, will perform on the Monster Energy Stage in our fabulous pavilion on the midway. Rockabilly DJs in between band sets.

TRADITIONAL HOT ROD AND CUSTOM CAR SHOW – Open to 1969-and-older cars, trucks and motorcycles. If it’s older than ’69, bring it. Everything from hot rods, street rods, rat rods, custom cars, lowriders, choppers, rustbuckets, race cars, VWs, restorations – even stingray bikes. Best in Show wins the iconic MRR electric guitar award, pinstriped by Dan Johnson of Knucklehed in Florissant. Car show co-hosted by Decent Boys Car Club and Loose Screw Garage club. All car clubs are welcome. Car clubs will be able to park together if arrangements are made in advance. To pre-register your 1969-or-older car, please contact: John Bisci, (618) 215-8888 ext. 119 or jbisci@wwtraceway.com.

PIN-UP GIRL CONTEST – Saturday on the Monster Energy Stage (on the midway). Open to all ladies 18 and older. Costumes must be period-correct and true to the pin-up girl genre, and in good taste. Cash prizes for first through fifth place. First place also receives the iconic MRR bowling pin trophy, pinstriped by Knucklehed’s Dan Johnson. All contestants must pre-register. Please contact: John Bisci, (618) 215-8888 ext. 119 or jbisci@wwtraceway.com.

TIN CAN ALLEY VINTAGE CAMPER CORRAL – Owners of vintage (pre-1972) campers are welcome to camp out at the show. They’ll be camping out at the track and will be part of the show, with a reserved area in the car show. Everything from Airstreams to Shastas to Alohas. Camping spaces for vintage campers are free when occupants purchase event tickets. Tin Can Alley camping is FREE to any 1969-and-older camper. Any 1970-1979 camper or RV: $50. All other campsites, outside of Tin Can Alley: Trackside is $50.

SWAP MEET AREA – For vendors of old cars and old car parts. All wares must be automotive and pre-1965 (i.e. old cars, old car parts). Find your next project car at our swap meet. To reserve swap meet spaces, please contact Scott Winter: scott.winter@wwtraceway.com.

MIDWAY VENDORS – Merchandise and services must be relevant to the event, including vintage clothing, pinstripers, vintage car accessories and parts, antique toys, pop culture items, magazines. Includes one (1) weekend crew pass. Set-up on Thursday evening from 4-9 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. No food items or unlicensed bootleg materials. Vendors must contact City of Madison, IL, to purchase a sales permit. (Visit their website at www.CityOfMadison.com.) To purchase a vendor space, please contact Scott Winter at scott.winter@wwtraceway.com. All vendor spaces must be purchased by May 5.

20 ft. x 20 ft. – $100 space + $25 permit ($125).

20 ft. x 40 ft. -- $175 space + $25 permit ($200).

20 ft. x 60ft. – $225 space + $25 permit ($250).

20 ft. x 80 ft. – $275 space + $25 permit ($300).

Watch the new commercial for the 2021 event: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=40gw3R_v9Ao&feature=youtu.be&fbclid=IwAR0xtBJ3QqqdpmQF7HFMDmnRUAzIUvLyGEmHJQhy4oZ0w7Mw1sNAzE-8oWg

WEEKEND SCHEDULE

Thursday, May 6

9 a.m.-9 p.m. – Racer parking, registration, early tech inspection, vintage camper move-in and set-up.

1-9 p.m. – Tech inspection.

4-9 p.m. – Test ‘n’ Tune ($50 per car).

Friday, May 7 – Nostalgia drag racing

9 a.m. – Gates open.

2-8 p.m. – Tech inspection.

3-10 p.m. – Time trials.

5 p.m. – Nostalgia Drag Racing League (NDRL) and Victory Nostalgia Super Stock (VNSS) qualifying.

6 p.m. – Bracket gambler bonus race (time permitting).

8 p.m. – NDRL and VNSS qualifying.

8-10 p.m. – Kick-off party in the pavilion with Danny Dean & The Homewreckers.

Saturday, May 8 – The Big Day: Drag racing, car show, pin-up girl contest, bands, swap meet

6-7 a.m. – Automotive swap meet set-up.

8 a.m. – Gates open.

9 a.m. – Tech inspection.

9-11 a.m. – Judging for best classic campsite in Tin Can Alley.

9 a.m. – Bracket and Sportsman time trials.

9 a.m.-2 p.m. – Car show roll-in.

10 a.m. – Final NDRL and VSS qualifying session.

10 a.m.-3 p.m. – Rockabilly bands and DJs on the Monster Energy Stage on the midway.

11:45 a.m. – Drag strip pre-race ceremonies followed by Great Lakes Nostalgia Funny Cars.

Noon – NDRL and VSS eliminations.

2 p.m. – Car show judging begins.

4 p.m. – Great Lakes Nostalgia Funny Cars.

4:15 p.m. Car show awards and pin-up girl contest.

5 p.m. – All final rounds of eliminations.

5:15 p.m. -- Car show entries’ drag strip fun runs.

6 p.m. – Conclude event.

Schedule subject to change.

SPECTATOR ADMISSION AND RACER ENTRY FEES

Single-day spectator or crew: $20 in advance, $25 at the gate.

Two-day spectator or crew: $40.

Kids 12 and under: Free.

Car show entry: $25 for car and driver. Car show entries must pre-register (jbisci@wwtraceway.com).

Nostalgia No-Box Bracket (1/4-mile): $65.

Nostalgia No-Box Bracket (1/8 mile): $65.

Nostalgia grudge/club/fun run: $50 (3 runs each Friday and Saturday).

Nostalgia Drag Racing League entry: $100 (car and driver).

Victory Nostalgia Super Stocks entry: $100 (car and driver).

Rain-out and make-up date: Sunday, May 9. In the unlikely event of a rain-out, the racing segment of the event will take place on Sunday, May 9, starting at 9 a.m. The music, car show and pin-up contests will take place on Saturday, rain or shine.

BRACKET AND GRUDGE RACING CLASSES – OPEN TO CARS 1971 AND OLDER.

NOSTALGIA QUARTER-MILE BRACKET (¼-mile)

1971-and-older full-bodied cars only.

No electronics. .5 full tree. Trans-brakes permitted.

$65 entry fee. $40 for first or second-round buy-back.

Payout based on 33 or more cars in first round of eliminations.

Entry includes two (2) time runs on Friday, two (2) runs Saturday and eliminations.

Purse: $1,000 winner, $400 runner-up, $150 semi, $75 quarter.

NOSTALGIA NO-BOX BRACKET (1/8-mile)

1971-and-older cars, dragsters, roadsters and altereds.

4.50 sec. and slower. .5 full tree. No electronics. Trans-brakes permitted.

$65 entry fee. $40 for first or second-round round buy-back.

Payout based on 33 or more cars in first round of eliminations.

Entry includes two (2) time runs on Friday, two (2) runs Saturday and eliminations.

Purse: $1,000 win, $400 runner-up, $150 semi, $75 quarter.

NOSTALGIA GRUDGE, CLUB, AND FUN RUNS (¼ mile, time only)

1971-and-older cars, dragsters, altereds and vintage motorcycles. Runs will take place Friday and Saturday between competition class time trials and eliminations. A full tree and pro tree lane will be offered.

$50 for car and driver (two-day entry). A three-run per day punch card will be provided at race entry.

FRIDAY NIGHT BRACKET GAMBLER RACE

$20 entry with 100% payout (80/20 split) if time permits.

WWTR is located just five minutes from downtown St. Louis. For additional information on World Wide Technology Raceway, please call (618) 215-8888 or visit www.WWTRaceway.com. Follow WWTR on Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram.

About World Wide Technology Raceway

World Wide Technology Raceway is the home of INDYCAR, NASCAR and NHRA racing in the St. Louis region. Located just five minutes from downtown St. Louis and covering more than 600 acres, WWTR is the largest outdoor entertainment facility in the area. WWTR’s facilities include a 1/4-mile drag strip, 1.25-mile superspeedway, recently-expanded 2.0-mile road course, a state-of-the-art karting facility, a 14-acre, multi-purpose dirt off-road venue and the Gateway Drive-In Theater at World Wide Technology Raceway (a drive-in entertainment venue able to accommodate 3,000 cars). WWTR acquired Gateway National Golf Links, adjacent to the speedway property, in 2019. WWTR was the recipient of the 2017 Outstanding Facility of the Year Award from the Race Track Business Conference and the 2017 Spirit of St. Louis Award from the St. Louis Attractions Association. In 2018, owner and CEO Curtis Francois received the Innovator Award from the St. Louis Convention & Visitors Commission in recognition of his work for restoring World Wide Technology Raceway (known then as Gateway Motorsports Park) to prominence. In 2020, WWTR received the Track Award at the annual NASCAR Drive for Diversity Awards. The 2021 season marks the 10th year of Francois’ ownership of the facility.

