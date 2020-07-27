EDWARDSVILLE - The City of Edwardsville Parks & Recreation Department found a creative way even with the COVID-19 Pandemic to have the annual Fishing Derby at Leclaire Park this past Saturday with more than 50 youth participating.

The City of Edwardsville Park and Recreation Department Special Events Coordinator Trina Vetter said: "It was a great day to fish at the park and a perfect event to hold during a time we are all trying to find things to do while considering social distancing boundaries. The Parks Department would like to extend a huge thank you to our generous sponsors who make this event possible."

Vetter continued with a thank you to Scott Isringhausen with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources for coming out to the park twice during the week for fishing lessons and then again on Saturday morning to go over fishing tricks and safety tips with the kids.

"The excitement of fishing kicked off with a loud blow of the airhorn to see who could catch the first fish," Vetter said. "Within a minute the parent of Jackson Fries could be heard yelling out that Jackson had hooked a winner. A steady 90 minutes went by with fish being measured and counted in search of the largest and the smallest fish."

At 10:44 a.m. Saturday, Vetter stood ready to blow the final horn when eager screaming started nearby and one young fisherman was helped as he reeled in the biggest fish by far on the day.

"As the final horn was blown at 10:45 a.m. Saturday, Scott helped our volunteer measure the largemouth bass to find it to be 17” in size and 2.5 lbs,!" Vetter said. "That gave him the first place spot as the biggest fish overtaking the second-place fish by a whopping 10 inches. The punch cards were tallied as participants enjoyed cooling off with donated cherry slushies by our local Sonic Restaurant - a much-needed treat on a very hot Saturday. The top winner for “Most Fish Caught” reeled in a whopping 87 fish, this year."

"Thank you to BJ’s Printables who donated awesome trophies for our winners," Vetter said. "The smiles on the kids' faces were bigger than the fish!"

For more photos from this event and others, ‘like’ the “Edwardsville Parks and Recreation” on Facebook at www.facebook.com/EdwardsvilleParksAndRec.

