ALTON - The First Annual LBB Little Black Book - Women in Business Toys for Tots Mix and Mingle at Old Bakery Beer was a large success, with several hundred toys collected.

The ladies of the LBB Madison County Chapter and the local businesses came together and were able to supply very generous donations of toys and monetary donations to the local Toys for Tots Madison County chapter.

Lisa Webb, President of the LBB Madison County Chapter said, “I am just blown away with the number of toys we received. I was thinking 100 toys would have been great, but to think that we have over several hundred toys is just mind-blowing. Words can't describe how grateful I am for all the people that have come together to make this happen.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The toys will be distributed in Madison County to over 10,000 children.

For more information on LBB, email lisa.webb05@gmail.com.

More like this: