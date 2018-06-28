EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville American Legion will be setting off fireworks this Saturday, June 30, starting just before 9:30 p.m.

The annual Independence Day Celebration will begin with Greg Selsby performing at noon followed by Dan Sprout at 4 p.m. Live music will continue throughout the evening with the Edwardsville Municipal Band taking the stage at 7:30 p.m.

Food vendors will start opening around 2 p.m., with the beer garden will open with bounces house, a corn pit and more games for the family at 5 p.m.

Shuttles will be available for getting up the hill, courtesy of Eden Church. Edwardsville American Legion Post 199 is located at 58 S. State Route 157.

