Annual Edwardsville American Legion Independence Day Celebration set for Saturday
EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville American Legion will be setting off fireworks this Saturday, June 30, starting just before 9:30 p.m.
The annual Independence Day Celebration will begin with Greg Selsby performing at noon followed by Dan Sprout at 4 p.m. Live music will continue throughout the evening with the Edwardsville Municipal Band taking the stage at 7:30 p.m.
Food vendors will start opening around 2 p.m., with the beer garden will open with bounces house, a corn pit and more games for the family at 5 p.m.
Shuttles will be available for getting up the hill, courtesy of Eden Church. Edwardsville American Legion Post 199 is located at 58 S. State Route 157.
