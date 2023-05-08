GODFREY - The Annual Village of Godfrey Parks and Recreation Department has a series of captivating events throughout the spring, summer, and fall for children and families and this past week. The Big Truck Day event had what Park and Recreation Director Chris Logan called "a lot of participation."

"I think it went very well," Logan said. "It was a great day and there were a lot of good groups who also participated. It was a beautiful day and a great event. I think everyone had a great time."

Those in attendance had an abundance of trucks, buses, and even a helicopter to view at Big Truck Day. Some even participated in face painting, another hit.

Article continues after sponsor message

"There was a little bit of everything," Logan said. "I think every kid I saw there found something they really liked. We were also thankful that Survival Flight Emergency Transport Services was kind enough to come over. Godfrey tries to reach children and families and it was really nice to see people enjoy their work on this day. We were also thankful to all those who brought their trucks, buses, emergency vehicles, and more that participated."

More like this:

Related Video: