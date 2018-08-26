SEE PHOTO GALLERY:

ALTON - Thousands of hungry visitors made the stop to the Alton Amphitheater Saturday evening for the annual Food Truck Festival.

Dan Herkert with the Alton Amphitheater Commission said the Food Truck Festival expands each year.

“We’re up to 21 trucks this year including the Alton City truck. It’s a great event we’ve had wonderful crowds every year. We’re expecting at least 5,000 people to come through the Food Truck Festival today.”

Herkert said the number of visitors the festival brings can be noticed throughout the entire city.

“Last year even the restaurants in the area had waiting lines just because of people we brought into town with this event,” Herkert added. “I’ve really come to enjoy this event because you can utilize the whole park, you can bring your whole family.”

