2017 FIREWORKS GUIDE: Region preps for annual fireworks displays
ALTON/EDWARDSVILLE – Cities and villages around the Riverbend and beyond are gearing up for their annual Fourth of July celebrations.
You will find a comprehensive list of fireworks displays popping up around the area below. If you would like to add an event to the list, please send the event name, location and fireworks start time to news@riverbender.com or news@edglentoday.com.
Saturday, June 17
Glen Carbon Homecoming Fireworks
Covered Bridge, Main Street, Glen Carbon
Fireworks at 10 p.m.
Sunday, June 25
Bethalto Cornerstone Church Fireworks
St. Louis Regional Airport, 8 Terminal Dr., East Alton
Grounds open 5 p.m., Fireworks at 9:15 p.m.
Saturday, July 1
Fireworks on the Waterfront
Grafton Riverfront, Water Street, Grafton
9:15 p.m.
Independence Day Celebration
Legion Park, 58 S State Route 157, Edwardsville
Celebration opens 5 p.m., Fireworks at 9:10 p.m., After Party at 9:45 p.m.
Caseyville Fireworks
Caseyville Park, 40 W Reynolds, Caseyville
Events at 3 p.m., Fireworks at 9 p.m.
Brighton Independence Day
Schneider Park, 414 N Maple St., Brighton
Fireworks at 9:15 p.m.
Sunday, July 2
Lions Club Homecoming Fireworks
Lions Park, West Carlinville Street, White Hall
Fireworks at 9 p.m.
Monday, July 3
Alton Fireworks Spectacular
Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater, 1 Riverfront Dr., Alton
Grounds open 5 p.m., Fireworks at 9:15 p.m.
Gin Blossoms performance at Mac’s following the fireworks.
Bluff City Grill’s 2nd Annual Independence Day Rooftop Party
Bluff City Grill, 424 Broadway, Alton
Doors open, DJ Pom performs 3 p.m., Cornhole Tournament 4 p.m., Lady Luck & The Warehouse Project starts 6 p.m., Fireworks at 9:15 p.m.
St. Mary’s Fireworks Fest
Third & Langdon Streets, Alton
Grounds open 5 p.m., Fireworks at 9:15 p.m.
Tuesday, July 4
Fieldon Fireworks
Fieldon United Church of Christ, Bridge & First St., Fieldon
Grounds open around 5 p.m., Fireworks at 9:15 p.m.
Patriots in the Park Fireworks
Coolidge Middle School Grounds, 3231 Nameoki Rd., Granite City
9:15 p.m.
Family Fun Fest with Fireworks
Robert Glazebrook Park, 1401 Stamper Lane, Godfrey
Festival begins 5 p.m., Fireworks at 9:15 p.m.
Jerseyville Fireworks Display
American Legion Fairgrounds, 300 Veterans Memorial Pkwy, Jerseyville
Fireworks at dusk.
Highland Fireworks
Glik Park, 12525 Sportsman Rd., Highland
Grounds open at 4 p.m., Fireworks at 9:15 p.m.
Troy Fireworks
Tri Township Park, 409 Collinsville Rd., Troy
Grounds open at 4 p.m., Fireworks at 9:15 p.m.
Dupo Picnic in the Park
Dupo Community Park, 900 Bluffview Elementary Dr., Dupo
Fireworks at 9:15 p.m.
