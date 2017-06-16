ALTON/EDWARDSVILLE – Cities and villages around the Riverbend and beyond are gearing up for their annual Fourth of July celebrations.

Saturday, June 17

Glen Carbon Homecoming Fireworks

Covered Bridge, Main Street, Glen Carbon

Fireworks at 10 p.m.

Sunday, June 25

Bethalto Cornerstone Church Fireworks

St. Louis Regional Airport, 8 Terminal Dr., East Alton

Grounds open 5 p.m., Fireworks at 9:15 p.m.

Saturday, July 1

Fireworks on the Waterfront

Grafton Riverfront, Water Street, Grafton

9:15 p.m.

Independence Day Celebration

Legion Park, 58 S State Route 157, Edwardsville

Celebration opens 5 p.m., Fireworks at 9:10 p.m., After Party at 9:45 p.m.

Caseyville Fireworks

Caseyville Park, 40 W Reynolds, Caseyville

Events at 3 p.m., Fireworks at 9 p.m.

Brighton Independence Day

Schneider Park, 414 N Maple St., Brighton

Fireworks at 9:15 p.m.

Sunday, July 2

Lions Club Homecoming Fireworks

Lions Park, West Carlinville Street, White Hall

Fireworks at 9 p.m.

Monday, July 3

Alton Fireworks Spectacular

Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater, 1 Riverfront Dr., Alton

Grounds open 5 p.m., Fireworks at 9:15 p.m.

Gin Blossoms performance at Mac’s following the fireworks.

Bluff City Grill’s 2nd Annual Independence Day Rooftop Party

Bluff City Grill, 424 Broadway, Alton

Doors open, DJ Pom performs 3 p.m., Cornhole Tournament 4 p.m., Lady Luck & The Warehouse Project starts 6 p.m., Fireworks at 9:15 p.m.

St. Mary’s Fireworks Fest

Third & Langdon Streets, Alton

Grounds open 5 p.m., Fireworks at 9:15 p.m.

Tuesday, July 4

Fieldon Fireworks

Fieldon United Church of Christ, Bridge & First St., Fieldon

Grounds open around 5 p.m., Fireworks at 9:15 p.m.

Patriots in the Park Fireworks

Coolidge Middle School Grounds, 3231 Nameoki Rd., Granite City

9:15 p.m.

Family Fun Fest with Fireworks

Robert Glazebrook Park, 1401 Stamper Lane, Godfrey

Festival begins 5 p.m., Fireworks at 9:15 p.m.

Jerseyville Fireworks Display

American Legion Fairgrounds, 300 Veterans Memorial Pkwy, Jerseyville

Fireworks at dusk.

Highland Fireworks

Glik Park, 12525 Sportsman Rd., Highland

Grounds open at 4 p.m., Fireworks at 9:15 p.m.

Troy Fireworks

Tri Township Park, 409 Collinsville Rd., Troy

Grounds open at 4 p.m., Fireworks at 9:15 p.m.

Dupo Picnic in the Park

Dupo Community Park, 900 Bluffview Elementary Dr., Dupo

Fireworks at 9:15 p.m.

