COLLINSVILLE — The American Cancer Society invites the community to help save lives from cancer by supporting the annual Farm to Table Metro East.

The 2021 event will be held on Thursday, August 26th from 5:00-7:00 pm at the Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville, IL. Farm to Table will continue a To-Go format to ensure the health and safety of patrons and volunteers. Farm to Table may look a little different, but the passion and commitment of the American Cancer Society to fight cancer is unchanged.

Two options are being offered for this year’s to-go tote bags. A DIY Meal Kit option will include an easy-to-follow recipe from local blogger Rachel Tritsch of Recipes with Rachel for Bone-In Pork Chops with Green Beans & Potatoes, with ingredients supplied by DeMange Farms and Red Barn Farm Meats; it will also include cookies from Silly Grandma’s Sweet Creations. A Food and Beverage option will include prepared, tasting size portions of dishes and products from these local establishments: Bagley Farms Meat Market, Bakers & Hale, Bella Milano, Cleveland Heath, Doc’s Smokehouse, Moussalli’s Prime, Poputopia, So’Pasta, Source Juicery, Sugarfire 64, and Taste of Country. Each tote will feed two adults. A limited number of totes are still available for $50 each and can be purchased online at www.acsfarmtotable.com.

New this year, patrons will be able to enjoy outdoor event experiences during tote pick-up. We will have live acoustic music by Rob Schwartz; Grimm & Gorly Florist & Gifts will have their Flower Cart featuring fresh flowers and more; the always popular Wine Toss game of chance will be onsite; tote add-ons will be available to pick up including ice cream from Prairie Farms, as well as non-alcoholic beverages.

Finally, there will be an online Silent Auction utilizing mobile bidding with donated items from local businesses in the community, including 2022 St. Louis Cardinals tickets. The auction will be open to the general public at www.acsfarmtotable.com and will close at 8:00 pm on event day.

“We need to rally together in the fight against cancer and make a difference. We envision a future where we no longer live with the threat of cancer. Unfortunately, that future is at risk and there is a mission urgency since COVID-19 forced the postponement of fundraising activities the past several months. We want you to help us give hope for the future to be cancer free. Raising funds to continue the mission of the American Cancer Society is more important than ever and we can’t allow progress to be put on hold because of the pandemic. Cancer won’t stop, and neither can we,” said Sheena Whitehead, Senior Development Manager for ACS.

This event is supported by many local businesses and organizations including: Patron Sponsors-1st MidAmerica Credit Union, BJC HealthCare-Alton Memorial Hospital & Memorial Hospital Belleville | Shiloh, Edward Jones, The Gori Law Firm, Helmkamp Construction, OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center; Supporting Sponsors-Jack Schmitt Chevrolet of O’Fallon, Piasa Motor Fuels, Prairie Farms, Scott Credit Union.

As the nation’s preeminent cancer-fighting organization, the American Cancer Society funds and conducts research, shares expert information, supports people with cancer, spreads the word about prevention, and through our advocacy affiliate, the American Cancer Society Cancer Action NetworkSM (ACS CAN), advocates for public policy change. We are committed to ensuring that ALL people have a fair and just opportunity to prevent, find, treat, and survive cancer – regardless of income, race and ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability status, or where they live. Thanks in large part to our decades of work, a cancer diagnosis does not come without hope, and the cancer journey is not one that is traveled alone.

Since its inception, Farm to Table Metro East has raised more than $350,000 in the fight against cancer. For sponsorship opportunities, food and beverage vendor opportunities, or more information, please contact Sheena Whitehead at sheena.whitehead@cancer.org

