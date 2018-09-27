SEE VIDEO:

GODFREY - This weekend kicks off the 19th annual Fall Corn Festival starting at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 29, at Glazebrook Park.

The Great Godfrey Maze and all of its other family actives will be open including the zip line, cow train, maze vortex and the inflatable jumping pillow.

“One of the big things with the Village of Godfrey here is the corn maze,” Todd Strubhart, Director of Parks and Recreation, said. “The opportunity to work with the corn maze, I found out its a family event, as well as a community event. it brings the community together.”

In addition to the annual Fall Corn Festival this weekend, starting in October part of the maze will be opened as the haunted maze.

“I love my community and I love the fact that this park is so family friendly,” Michele Harris, Maze Manager said. “I come out here and just run across so many amazing families and see the smiles and joy. It just makes you really warm and really happy.”

For more information on the Fall Corn Festival visit www.godfreyil.org.

