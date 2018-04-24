ALTON - The Rotary Club of the Riverbend will host the eighth annual Day of Prayer at the Post Commons at 300 Alby Street in Alton on Thursday, May 3rd at 8:30am.

This event runs concurrently with the National Day of Prayer observances throughout the nation. The goal is to bring people of all faiths together to pray for a variety of topics such as youth, sanctity of life, education, business, the churches, national unity, families, government, law enforcement, military, first responders, media, the sick and those in need.

A wide variety of local leaders and church pastors will be leading the prayers. New to this year’s program are Larry Trent, former director of the Illinois State Police and the Riverbend Growth Association and Mike Roberts, well-known St. Louis television meteorologist. Other speakers include Jon Carroll, Paula Mattix-Wand, Larry Thompson, Sheila and David Goins, Bill Pyatt, Mike Adams, Mark Scandrett and Jason Harrison.

Additionally, mayors Brant Walker and Mike McCormick will read proclamations for Alton and Godfrey bringing focus to the day. Pastor Ron Wenzel will serve as Master of Ceremony. Music will be provided by the Piasa Blues Project and students from Marquette Cahtolic High School. The Alton High School Air Force Jr. ROTC will serve as the Color Guard.

The Rotary Club of the Riverbend was chartered in June 2010 and meets weekly on Thursday at noon at Mac’s Time Out in Alton. To learn more, visit http://www.rotaryriverbend.org.

