STE. GENEVIEVE – Chaumette Vineyards & Winery is announcing its plans to host the 2021 Balloon Glow event Thursday, Sept 23, and Friday, Sept 24. This annual event will take place from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., weather permitting. Children and pets are welcome, and admission and parking are free.

“We’re thrilled to be continuing on with tradition and can’t wait to see our guests,” said the owner of Chaumette Vineyards & Winery, Hank Johnson. “Their joy in watching the balloons inflate and glow truly makes the day special.”

A food tent will be set up with items for purchase. Guests can choose from hamburgers, hot dogs, jambalaya, chicken salad wraps, chips, and cookies.

Article continues after sponsor message

Wine tastings will be at the Tasting Room bar until 5:00 p.m. To make a reservation to eat at the Grapevine Grill, please call (573) 747-1000. Chaumette will be open during normal business hours from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

ABOUT CHAUMETTE VINEYARDS & WINERY

Chaumette Vineyards & Winery has evolved into a premier wine lifestyle destination, including private villas for overnight stays, a full-service restaurant, hiking center, among more traditional winery amenities.

For more information on Chaumette Vineyards & Winery, please visit https://chaumette.com/ or call (573) 747-1000.

More like this: