ALTON, IL – Alton Memorial Hospital will have its annual car show on Saturday, April 21, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the Cancer Care Center parking lot. All proceeds go to benefit the American Heart Association. The rain date will be April 28.

Registration is $10 the day of the event. There will be dash plaques for the first 50 cars, trophies, door prizes, a 50/50 drawing, music, food and non-alcoholic beverages. For more information, contact Don Ackerman at 618-225-9279.

Article continues after sponsor message

The car show will be followed by a poker run, with registration from 4 to 6 p.m. at Ted’s Motorcycle World, 4103 Humbert Road in Alton.

More like this: