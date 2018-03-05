ALTON - The Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club’s Annual Chili Chowdown was as busy as ever on a damp, dreary day outside with their normal delightful bowls to warm the stomach of attendees.

The Monday Rotary event was held at Main Street United Methodist Church in Alton. Rotarian Dennis Wilson coordinates the chili-making part production and speculated the group made 60 to 70 gallons between Sunday and Monday.

“We worked four or five hours here on Sunday in preparation and we were back this morning making chili,” he said.

Alton-Godfrey Rotary President Ron Mayhew said the Chili Chowdown is one of the organization’s biggest fund-raising events.

“We feed about 700 every year and make $5,000 to $6,000 and all the proceeds go to our scholarship fund,” he said. “Everybody pitches in starting Sunday to Monday. We had the whole hallway stacked with cans to make chili yesterday (Sunday). This is something all the members enjoy.”

