ALTON - StoryCorps recently recorded conversations of first-person stories from Alton residents, documenting their lives and the town’s past, present, and future. These are personal stories of family devotion, faith, dedication to hard work, friendship, honor and reciprocity. They are filled with laughter, humility, and respect that demonstrate the essence of community. StoryCorps’ mission is to preserve and share humanity’s stories in order to build connections between people and create a more just and compassionate world. Their goal is to create an invaluable archive for future generations.

A public virtual listening event will be held at Jacoby Arts Center on Friday, March 5th from 5:00-6:00 p.m. An option to live-stream the event from home will also be available. After the presentation of the stories a discussion will take place with featured participants, followed by the opening of the “RISE” exhibit from 6-8pm which showcases regional artists of color. RISE will be on display at the gallery through the end of March.

Jacoby Arts Center is leading a collaboration to amplify the StoryCorps conversations through the creation of a walkable photography exhibit and virtual listening tour throughout downtown Alton. The exhibit will be launched in early summer and will be guided by an app on your mobile device. Partners include Alton Main Street, Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau and All Town USA. Printing of the large-scale portraits is sponsored by the Mythic Mississippi Project, a public engagement venture of the University of Illinois that promotes community development through Cultural Heritage programs.

The team is designing the exhibit to catalyze diversity, inclusivity and equity within the downtown Alton historic district. This will be accomplished through the commission of portrait photographs of residents who contributed their oral histories to the “Untold Black Stories” archive. Photos will be printed in large poster format (up to 8 x 5 ft) and displayed in storefront windows along Broadway. QR codes at each stop will link to short excerpts edited from StoryCorps recorded conversations.

“These portraits will animate the Downtown Arts District with striking imagery to further engage our community in these Untold Black Stories of Alton and celebrate participants who shared their stories,” said Rachel Lappin, Executive Director of Jacoby Arts Center, “The mixed-media experience will be accessible 24/7 for locals and tourists alike. In other words, this will be a museum-like outdoor art exhibition throughout downtown.”

Jacoby Arts Center will engage youth, artists, visitors and community members to respond through a collaborative visual arts installation, and collect more Untold Black Stories via visual art. The exhibition will not be limited to an interior “gallery” space or by pandemic restrictions. Street art is available to and for everyone.

For more information, please visit www.JacobyArtsCenter.org/UntoldBlackStories or www.StoryCorps.org.

