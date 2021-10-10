BELLEVILLE - Hospice of Southern Illinois is pleased to introduce and welcome the full-time, on-staff, PGY-2 (post-graduate, year 2) Pharmacy Resident, Dr. Emily Oliver, PharmD.

Setting them apart from other hospice programs, they are announcing their 6th year with a PGY-2 Pain and Palliative Care Pharmacy Residency Program. In collaboration with the SIUE School of Pharmacy, they remain the only accredited PGY-2 Pain and Palliative Care Pharmacy Residency Program fully funded by a hospice, in the United States. Patients, families, and the entire organization directly benefit from this very unique program, which is 1 of 31 in the country and the only accredited one, fully funded by a hospice.

Dr. Oliver is an integral member of the interdisciplinary team. The pharmacist has many roles focusing on each patient’s goals of care. Specifically, as individuals approach the final weeks and days, there are so many physical changes happening. One unique part of the program this year, is the increased frequency and extension of more one-on-one pain and medication management consultations to ensure the highest quality of care to the patients and families served. Dr. Oliver shares a commitment to this program and quality of life for individuals with a life-limiting illness.

“From the moment I met the individuals at Hospice of Southern Illinois, I knew it was an organization that I would be honored to serve. I have been welcomed in by the caring team at Hospice of Southern Illinois and it has quickly started to feel like home. Each day I have the opportunity to continue my education as a pain management and palliative care pharmacist and learn from individuals that are leaders in the field. I look forward to continuing to get to know our patients and family members as they have already left a lasting impact on my career.”

Dr. Ellen Middendorf, Medical Director for Hospice of Southern Illinois explains, “Our PGY2 Program in Pain and Palliative Care, in conjunction with Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville’s School of Pharmacy, has proceeded to evolve over the last six years. We continue to develop innovative ways for our pharmacists to positively affect the lives of our patients and families, and also provide much-desired education for our staff and the community at large. This program is an invaluable asset to Hospice of Southern Illinois.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The specialized support this program offers to Hospice of Southern Illinois’ patients, includes streamlined symptom management to reduce side effects and medication interactions; ensures safe and effective medication use and helps medication cost-management. Furthermore, pharmacists add another level of expertise to adhere to regulatory and compliance changes in the healthcare field. Together, they are ensuring the highest standard of care to those served. Additionally, they offer one-on-one education to, not only patients and families, but staff and healthcare professionals as well.

Chris Herndon, PharmD., SIUE professor and Residency Program Director added, “This unique training program prepares specialized clinical pharmacists while enhancing the care of Hospice of Southern Illinois’ patients."

The Pandemic has shaped how clinicians offer support and compassion. However, it doesn’t change the philosophy of Hospice of Southern Illinois' care. A person’s quality of life matters now more than ever before because of the additional barriers people are experiencing. Hospice of Southern Illinois is leading the way by ensuring that a patient’s comfort, peace, and dignity remain intact during the end-of-life journey.

"We will rise to the challenges that are ahead. And, we will continue to do what we do best, enhancing the quality of life for people touched by a life-limiting illness. This can be seen in the passion and commitment of our employees and volunteers in providing excellent hospice care through all of our services, including our PGY2 Program."

For more information about Hospice of Southern Illinois, visit the website, www.hospice.org, or contact Lisa Phillipson, 618-235-1703 or lphillipson@hospice.org.

More like this: