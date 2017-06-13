ANNIVERSARY: Rev. David and Rev. Shelia Goins
ALTON - Reverend David and Reverend Shelia Goins will celebrate their 33rd wedding Anniversary on June 16.
The couple was married in 1984. They have three adult children, Odell, Mark, and Sarah, and have 10 lovely grandchildren.
Happy Anniversary to the Goins!