EDWARDSVILLE — Annie’s Frozen Custard is celebrating its 25th year in business at its Edwardsville, Ill. location with a two day “Annie-versary” event on Saturday, June 26 and Sunday, June 27.

On both Saturday and Sunday, the frozen custard shop will be offering 25¢ any size cake cones at both Edwardsville and Glen Carbon locations. Also, on both days, the first 60 customers to arrive at the Edwardsville location will receive Annie’s reusable freezer totes filled with free gift cards and other goodies. (There is a limit of one giveaway per family.)

On Saturday, June 26, there will be an Annie’s scavenger hunt around town from 2 p.m. until 10 p.m. There will be a $25 gift card hidden at 5 different locations. Clues for the locations will be posted on Annie’s Facebook page (@AnniesFrozenCustard) throughout the day. There will be live music from 6 - 8 p.m. by The Silver Creek Bluegrass Band.

Article continues after sponsor message

"We are so grateful for all the support and love Annie's has received these past 25 years. We wouldn't have been able to reach this milestone without the wonderful people and businesses in the Edwardsville/Glen Carbon community," said Kay Gieszelmann, General Manager of Annie's Frozen Custard.

Please note the 25¢ cake cones offer is occurring at both locations, but all other festivities willonly be occurring at their Edwardsville location at 245 S Buchanan St.

For more information on Annie’s Frozen Custard, please visit: Anniesfrozencustard.com. You can also find them on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter & TikTok.

About Annie’s Frozen Custard:

Annie’s Frozen Custard has been serving frozen custard to the Edwardsville community since 1996. Annie’s uses their own blend of wholesome, natural tasty ingredients to create the creamy frozen custard that customers have been enjoying for 25 years. They now have a second location with a drive-thru located in Glen Carbon, Ill. The custard is made every hour on the hour. Their own Annie’s mix is poured into the machine and whipped into frozen slabs where it falls into a scooping container. Unlike soft serve, Annie’s machine adds very little air making for a thick, creamy treat.

More like this: