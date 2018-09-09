KANSAS CITY, Mo. – SIUE middle blocker Annie Ellis was named to the All-Tournament team after the completion of the Kangaroo Klassic.

Ellis hit a team-leading .313 with 15 kills for the weekend. She also added nine blocks and three digs.

SIUE dropped the final match of the tournament Saturday, falling to Arkansas State 25-15, 25-20, 25-15.

SIUE Head Coach Kendall Paulus said her team's blocking shifted Arkansas State's offensive strategy.

"We were able to get them out of system," she said. "We made them have to start tipping."

The Cougars finished with a season-high 12 blocks. Hope Everett led the front row with eight blocks, including three solo blocks. Ellis and Ellen LeMasters added four each.

Carlisa May led Arkansas State with 14 kills but finished with just a .143 hitting percentage. "She had to think about where to put the ball," added Paulus.

SIUE now gets set for its first home action of the season. The Cougars, 0-9, play host to the Cougar Classic Friday and Saturday, welcoming Northern Kentucky, Louisiana Tech and Oral Roberts to the Vadalabene Center. Paulus said she is hoping the Cougars play at a high level for the home fans.

"We'll be excited to be at home," she said.

