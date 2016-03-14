Name: Annabeth Marie Childs

Parents: Bobbie and Michael Childs

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Birth weight: 6 lbs 13 oz

Birth Length: 19 inches

Time : 8:39 AM

Article continues after sponsor message

Date: 7/24/2015

Hospital: OSF St. Anthony's

Siblings: Harper LeeAnn (3)

Grandparents: Nina and Phil Clary of Steeleville, MO., Robert Belt and Virginia Greenlee of Jerseyville, Darlene Ross and David Plants of Sprintown, Tx.

Great Grandparents: Carlene Rice of Jerseyville, Norman Dickerman of Jerseyville.

More like this:

Yesterday - Jerseyville Meth Bust Details Released By Sheriff’s Office

Apr 14, 2024 - Fire Engulfs, Then Destroys Jerseyville Church

Today - Jersey County Cracks Down On Meth With New Arrests

Apr 25, 2024 - Jerseyville Public Library to Host 4th Annual Free Comic Book Day Festival

Mar 19, 2024 - Jerseyville Mayor Says To Report Solicitors Without Permits

 