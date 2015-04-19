Excited to be recalled to the big leagues, Dean Anna tempered his emotions with what triggered the move as the St. Louis Cardinals officially placed Randal Grichuk on the 15-day disabled list (strained back) before Sunday’s game.

“I feel kind of bad getting called up when a guy gets hurt but I’m here and I’m here to help the team,” said Anna. “When Grich gets back, I don’t know what’s going to happen but it kind of sucks that he got hurt–and he’s been hitting good too.”

The infielder has been swinging a hot bat as well–hitting .393 (11-28) in his seven games at Memphis this year.

“Yeah, I’ve been in a good rhythm up there, a good mindset,” said Anna. The hitting continues his work of a stronger second half in the Grapefruit League as he battled Grichuk, Greg Garcia, Ty Kelly, and Pete Kozma for roster spots.

“I wanted to be ready for the season–that was my main goal,” explained Anna. “I know trying to make the team, I put a little pressure on myself, absolutely. But the goal for me was definitely be ready for the season because last year, I was in big league camp and I swung too many times. I got a little tired and I just learned from that. This is only my second big league camp so I was kind of learning how to work my body. My body feels pretty good right now at this point, where it should be at this point.”

“I was seeing a lot of pitches and get my timing down,” furthered Anna. “That was the biggest thing, getting my timing down and feeling good up there. You want to take pitches and work the count–do all that stuff. There’s time when you have to ambush and I was just trying to figure all of that out at some point.”

Similar to Spring Training, Mike Matheny said he is comfortable playing Anna at shortstop, third base, or second base–and the outfield if necessary. Anna has brought both of his gloves with him–and is breathing a sigh of relief after they were initially lost with his luggage on Southwest Airlines. Luckily, they arrived this morning.