GLEN CARBON - Senior girls volleyball player Anna McKee is providing leadership and guidance to a young Father McGivney Catholic team that has a number of freshmen and sophomores on the roster. An example was on March 28, 2021, in a loss against Marquette Catholic, and on March 23, in a 25-14, 25-14 loss to Roxana at the McGivney gym, McKee provided her teammates support and advice as the match went along.

For her efforts both on and off the volleyball court, McKee has been named McGivney's Riverbender.com female Athlete of the Month for March, 2021.

McKee, who plays for head coach Paul Vieth, felt that the Griffins played well and had a good effort during the match.

"Yeah, we played well," McKee said during a post-match interview. "I think we definitely have stuff to improve on; we've only had a couple of practices so far since COVID hit. And we've had basketball season, also. So getting the team together has been kind of challenging. We have to come out swinging, with high energy and just keep a positive mindset."

McKee, as with the other Griffin basketball players who are also on the volleyball team, has had to make a quick transition between the two sports, with seasons packed tightly because of the COVID-19 Pandemic. McKee feels that the transition, albeit very quick, has gone smoothly thus far.

"Right, it was really quick," McKee said. "So, we were really expecting that, but we're just happy to have a volleyball season. It was definitely a big change, but we're getting used to it now, and the team's getting a better connection now that we're practicing and playing a lot more. I's getting easier as we keep playing."

McKee agreed that it's been a blessing to be playing, with all the problems the pandemic has caused, and is continuing to cause.

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

"I don't know what we would have done without a volleyball season, honestly," McKee said. "There are so many girls that are passionate about this sport on this team. We're all trying out best out there, we're giving all we've got for what we have."

As for goals in the still young season, McKee has some lofty ones ahead for both herself and the Griffins, as well as some simple ones to go along with it.

"We want to just improve on our blocks; we improved on our serve-receive tremendously this game, so that was really well good," she said. "We have worked on communication and that is getting better."

It's nothing that can't be fixed up during practice sessions, and McKee is looking ahead to getting the problems solved.

"Right, for sure," McKee said. "We just need to practice a little bit more, but we've got it."

Needless to say, McKee and her teammates are very happy to be out playing again.

"For sure," McKee said. "We're just glad to be out there."

Riverbender.com's Athlete of the Month program is made possible by the generosity of our sponsors and the cooperation of our area high schools. This is a great accomplishment and one to be very proud of. Please join us in congratulating this young athlete. We at Riverbender.com wish you continued success in your future!

More like this: